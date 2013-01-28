Dresser & Associates to Host Free Employer Workshops on Health Care Reform

Tampa and Atlanta are First Locations Where Sage HRMS Solution Provider, Dresser & Associates, Will Host Health Care Reform Seminars for Employers

Dresser & Associates, a premier Sage HRMS business partner, announced today that it will be sponsoring several free workshops tailored to HR Professionals that will focus on health care reform. The first workshop will be held in Tampa, Florida on February 20, 2013, and the second will be held in Atlanta, Georgia on May 1, 2013. Additional workshops are planned for Boston, Philadelphia, and Chicago. Dresser & Associates and Stahl & Associates Insurance will jointly host the workshops.

“Our clients are concerned about the affect the nation's health care reforms will have on their businesses,” said Mark Dresser, President of Dresser & Associates. “And rightly so, as there are steps and strategies businesses should be undertaking now to prepare for these sweeping changes. In these workshops, we will provide the practical information employers need to confidently make the right decisions going forward.”

In less than 12 months, the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act will impose financial penalties on certain employers who fail to provide health insurance coverage to employees, and on some employers that do offer coverage. The Act is complex, multi-faceted, and comprehensive; presenting both an administrative and operational compliance challenge. These workshops seek to educate and inform employers about the aspects of the Act that affect their organizations, helping to ensure they remain in compliance.

Among the topics covered in the workshops will be:



How health care reform will impact your bottom line

What must you cover and how much coverage must you provide?

Record keeping: what, how much, and how long?

Insurance exchanges – how will they work?

Whether your business should “Play” or “Pay”

Tax implications of health care reform

How to communicate changes with your employees

Jewell Lim Esposito, a partner with the law firm Constangy, Brooks & Smith LLP will be the featured speaker at the Tampa event. Ms. Esposito has nearly 20 years of practice in Employee Benefits and Tax Law and currently practices out of the firm's Washington D.C. offices.

The Tampa workshop will be held on Wednesday, February 20, 2013 at the Renaissance Tampa Plaza Hotel. Details for the Atlanta conference on May 1, 2013 are forthcoming. To register for either event, contact Abby Gustafson of Dresser & Associates at (866) 885-7212.

About Dresser & Associates

Dresser & Associates was founded in 1991 as a management consulting firm and became a Sage North America business partner in 1997. Headquartered in Scarborough, Maine, Dresser has regional offices in Georgia, Florida, and Pennsylvania. Dresser is one of the leading National Partners for Sage with customers in 38 states offering Sage HRMS (formerly Sage Abra HRMS), Abra HR and payroll software from Sage North America. They have been named to the Sage Chairman's Club for five consecutive years. Dresser also offers on-going human resource management services on a consultant or outsourced basis, providing consulting services to improve operational and management performance. Dresser is dedicated to the continuing professional success of its customers and business partners. Learn more at http://www.dresserassociates.com or by calling (866) 885-7212.

