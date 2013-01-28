Golf Balls Unlimited Launches Their Unique 'Name Your Price' Section on Their Website

Digital super store for recycled and bulk golf balls unveils the newest, and first of its kind buying option.

For the first time ever golfers will be able to name their own price for their golf balls. Until now, players have had to wait for discounted sales or special offers in order to get the best price for their preferred performance balls. However, this is no longer the case, for anyone of any skill level.

The experts over at GolfBallsUnlimited.com are proud to announce the newest addition to their already expansive website called “Name Your Price.” No other site on the green offers this service, and Golf Balls Unlimited is excited for what this means for their customers. The company is already an industry leader for used golf balls and discount golf balls, and now looks to up the ante by providing a simple and efficient service from novices to card holders.

The service is easy and fun to use. The golfer merely clicks on the link and begins to enter a price suggestion on a set of golf balls until they reach an acceptable amount. Once an amount has been agreed upon, they can simply proceed to the checkout and have their balls shipped to their home. Another unique aspect of this feature is that each price entry is dynamically processed and followed by a response from the website indicating how far the offer is from the acceptable price. It introduces a bit of an interactive game feeling to the transaction.

"At GolfBallsUnlimited.com it is our goal to constantly create value for our customers through our competitive pricing, quality (hard to find) inventory and unique purchase concepts such as Name Your Price. Dynamic pricing is a new trend in ecommerce and Name Your Price brings that concept to life in a fun, game based version," adds owner and golf enthusiast Rahul Saraswat.

Golf Balls Unlimited was established over 10 years ago as an affordable and efficient way of getting the best in used, bulk, recycled and top quality golf balls for less. They also carry new golf gear and new golf balls at deeply discounted prices. Their goal is to provide every golf enthusiast with brand name golf gear at affordable prices. All purchases made on their website are processed and shipped from their warehouse facilities in Atlanta. For over a decade, they have established themselves as competitive players in the market with superior Customer Service being a corner stone of their business philosophy. All used golf balls sold on their site are collected from premier golf courses in the United States, gently cleaned and hand sorted. Their quality control is one of the best in the industry.

