HotDocs to Exhibit Newest Technology at LegalTech New York 2013

HotDocs Corporation, the market leader in document generation software, announced today that it will be exhibiting its newest technology at LegalTech New York 2013, from January 29 - 31. HotDocs representatives will be available throughout the show in Booth #331 to meet with attendees and demonstrate the company's latest software products, including HotDocs Developer 11, the soon-to-be-released version of the company's flagship tool for transforming legal documents into process applications (templates).

“HotDocs has long been the document generation standard in the legal industry,” commented Leonard DuCharme, the company's Chief Strategy Officer, “and new enhancements available in HotDocs 11 will further cement our position as the market leader. “ DuCharme went on to highlight native .docx assembly, improved scripting functionality, and an enhanced Microsoft Word ribbon as key features in the new release.

HotDocs is an integrated stack of technologies that allows law firms of any size, as well as commercial and private organizations, to transform complex documents and forms into process applications that facilitate rapid, accurate generation of transactional documents. Document generation software is a subset of the business process management (BPM) sector, a broader approach for automating structured and ad-hoc business processes.

HotDocs is the recognized market leader in document generation software. Having pioneered the document generation concept (sometimes referred to as “document assembly” or “document automation”) in the mid-1980s, HotDocs has grown to serve over 1 million users, including 80% of the AmLaw 200, 20% of the Fortune 500, and enterprises of every type and size in 42 countries throughout the world. HotDocs Corporation is a wholly owned subsidiary of HotDocs LTD., which is headquartered in Edinburgh, Scotland.

