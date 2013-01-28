Crumley Roberts Kicks Off Its 2013 Scholarship Program

Crumley Roberts law firm will award six North Carolina students with $2,500 scholarships in 2013.

College students have been hit hard by our slow growing economy, leaving the average student with $24,000 of school loan debt at graduation according to the New York Times. To help overcome some of this financial burden, Crumley Roberts law will award six North Carolina students with $2,500 scholarships.

“Giving back to the communities we serve has always been a main focus of Crumley Roberts,” President & CEO Chris Roberts said. “In fact, we've provided close to $140,000 in scholarships and computers in the past seven years because we believe in standing up for our children's futures.”

The Crumley Roberts Founder's Scholarship is designed for North Carolina high school seniors who will be attending a four-year college or university in the fall. It is an essay based scholarship and the firm is looking for students with a 2.5 GPA who have original ideas about how to promote attentive driving among our younger drivers. Having seen the devastation of distracted driving first-hand, Crumley Roberts is committed to educate young people on the importance of staying focused behind the wheel.

The Crumley Roberts Next-Step Scholarship is designed for North Carolina community college students who are transferring to a four-year college or university in the fall to continue their education. Students must have a 2.5 GPA or higher and will also be judged on their written essays regarding ideas on how to reverse the National Transportation Safety Board's staggering statistic of six thousand deaths and injuries caused by distracted driving.

The deadline for applying for the Founder's and Next-Step scholarships is March 15, and winners will be announced on or around May 1, 2013. To learn more about these scholarships and download applications, visit CrumleyRoberts.com.

Founded in 1989, Crumley Roberts, LLP, represents individuals in the areas of personal injury, mass tort, drug injury, product liability, workers' compensation and Social Security disability. The firm's mass tort practice focuses on those who sustained serious injuries due to the negligent design, manufacture and marketing of prescription medications and medical devices. The firm operates from 13 offices in North Carolina and South Carolina. To learn more about the firm, or its community relations activities, visit crumleyroberts.com or stay connected on Twitter, Facebook, or LinkedIn.

Contact:

Melissa Kinsley, Chief Marketing Officer

mgkinsley(at)CrumleyRoberts(dot)com

Office: 336.333.9899

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/Scholarships/prweb10362952.htm