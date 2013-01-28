Christian & Small Names Three New Partners

Jeremy Carlson, Jonathan Macklem, and Paul Zimmerman named partners at Christian & Small LLP

Christian & Small LLP is pleased to announce that attorneys Jeremy L. Carlson, Jonathan W. Macklem and J. Paul Zimmerman have been named partners in the firm.

“Jeremy, Jon and Paul have proven themselves to be contributors in moving this firm forward. The high quality of their work for their clients and their knowledge in specialized areas makes them assets for the future. We're glad they've accepted our offer of partnership,” said Debbie Smith, managing partner of Christian and Small.

Jeremy Carlson, a 2004 graduate of the University of Alabama School of Law, is a litigation attorney who focuses his practice in the areas of creditor and lender rights and transportation law.

Jonathan Macklem, a 2005 graduate of the University of Alabama School of Law, is a litigation attorney who focuses his practice in the areas of insurance and labor and employment law.

Paul Zimmerman, a 1998 graduate of the University of Alabama School of Law, is a litigation attorney who focuses his practice in the areas of electronic discovery, insurance, technology and emerging growth companies and trade secrets.

About Christian & Small LLP

Christian & Small represents a diverse clientele throughout Alabama, the Southeast and the nation with clients ranging from individuals and closely held businesses to Fortune 500 corporations. By matching highly experienced lawyers with specific client needs, Christian & Small develops innovative, effective and efficient solutions for clients. Christian & Small focuses on the areas of litigation, business and tax.

Christian & Small LLP is a member of the International Society of Primerus Law Firms.

