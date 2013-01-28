Curtains Made Simple Expand Ever-Growing Online Collection with New Fabrics from Cath Kidston

Vintage designer Cath Kidston introduce five new cotton fabrics, which have been recently launched on the Curtains Made Simple website.

Online retailer Curtains Made Simple has recently expanded its product range to include five brand new designs from Cath Kidston – Dinosaur, Footie, Tea Rose Stripe, Butterflies and Greenwich Rose as well as introducing the Floral Lightweight Cotton in Pink, and the Spot Cotton Duck in Red. The Curtains Made Simple website lists all the current Cath Kidston fabrics plus some of the older ones. Curtains Made Simple has been using Cath Kidston fabrics to create made-to-measure curtains, roman blinds, cushions, bean bags, bedspreads and throws for the last 4 years.

Since opening her first shop in London in 1993, Cath Kidston has now become a household brand name in selling an array of vintage-style fabrics, homewares, clothes and accessories both online and in stores across the world. In the textile industry Cath Kidston is considered the quintessential designer of classic vintage fabrics, famed for her quaint floral prints that bring a sense of nostalgia to fashion and interior design.

The five new fabrics all capture this classical vintage country charm that Cath Kidston is renowned for, and Curtains Made Simple predicts they will be hugely popular in 2013. The Trailing Floral Lightweight Cotton in Pink was previously only available from Curtains Made Simple in White, but due to its popularity has now been added in another colour. With a gorgeously girly floral pattern and pastel colours, this beautiful fabric is perfect for adding a vintage twist to your home in bedrooms, kitchens and living areas.

Similarly, the timeless spot cotton duck has been available on the Curtains Made Simple website in blue, pink and stone, but has been recently added in red; for another way to brighten up your home through simple, charming polka dots.

Expanding her range of designs outside of the flowery and feminine, two of the new Cath Kidston fabrics – Dinosaur and Footie – both feature prehistoric and football motifs respectively on a neutral backdrop. Ideal for adding a fun touch to kids' rooms, these adorable lightweight cotton fabrics make wonderful curtains, roman blinds, cushions, and bean bags.

Cath Kidston's new Tea Rose Stripe is an elegant, vintage-inspired fabric featuring vertical pale blue and white stripes with a dainty rose and leaf pattern. Whilst being the perfect choice for curtains and blinds in bedrooms, kitchens and living spaces, this sophisticated cotton fabric can also be used for cushions and other home furnishings in any vintage styled interior.

Another addition to Cath Kidston's gorgeous vintage collection is the Greenwich Rose Cotton Duck, available in both white and stone. With beautiful faded flowers and strawberries, these charming prints add a touch of nostalgia to any room of the house, through curtains, cushions, roman blinds or quilts.

Similarly, the Summer Blossom Cotton Duck is also perfect for both interior soft furnishings and home stitching projects, and can be used either individually or to coordinate with the many beautiful fabrics on the Curtains Made Simple website. Featuring a delicate trailing red, yellow and green floral on a stone background, this fabric has a more muted, organic feel than Cath Kidston's other floral designs.

In 2012, Cath Kidston was the most popular fabric supplier for Curtains Made Simple, and the company predicts that they will continue to be a hugely successful asset to the business. All of the new Cath Kidston fabrics are now available to order online from Curtains Made Simple, both for creating custom-made products and purchasing as fabrics by the metre.

