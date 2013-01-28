Arterosil Publishes New Blog Series on How to Eat Healthy on a Budget

Arterosil.com launched a series of blog posts on eating healthy foods while maintaining a budget.

Arterosil.com, a website selling health supplements that support vascular protection (http://arterosil.com) has published its first in a series of three blog posts on the topic of eating healthy while maintaining a budget.

The first post describes the importance of healthful nutrition on many aspects of a person's life. For example, improved nutrition can help people lead longer lives. It can assist in developing stronger hearts while reducing the chance of heart attacks.

Healthy eating does more than optimize life span. Providing healthful meals is an important aspect in good parenting. Nutritious food improves children's health, which is key to their current and future lives. Purchasing healthy food and preparing nutritious meals also sets an example of healthy living and establishes good dietary habits that children will tend to carry forward and share with their children.

Other outcomes from healthy eating, as pointed out by the blog post, include lower weight and more energy. Along with improved weight and energy, people who enjoy healthy diets tend to also have improved moods. Nutrition may even be used to stave off depression. Understanding the full range benefits of healthy eating can help people commit to the practice, according to the Arterosil.com blog post.

People who are interested in improving their nutrition may also be concerned about the increased cost of healthy eating. Part Two of the series will offer suggestions on how to save money while purchasing better food.

About Arterosil

Arterosil, a product of Vascular Health Sciences, is an all-natural health supplement focused on vascular health. It's the only health supplement scientifically proven to support and maintain the glycocalyx, – the micro-thin gel-like lining that protects the heart, veins and arteries.* It's also scientifically proven to optimize capillary architecture and increase micro-circulatory functionality.* Arterosil is available at Arterosil.com, where monthly auto-ship options are available with free shipping, as well as 30-, 90- and 365-day supplies. Learn more at Arterosil.com, or find Arterosil on Facebook and follow Arterosil on Twitter.

*FDA Disclaimer: These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10362756.htm