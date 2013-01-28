Protect Your Bubble's Top 5 Rumours For The New Blackberry 10

Mobile phone insurer take a look at the top 5 rumours for the newest addition to the Blackberry family due in January 2012

The first smartphone is said to be quite dated but fortunately there are plans for a new, updated Blackberry. Protect Your Bubble, insurers of gadgets and phones, has a quick look at the best rumours about the new and exciting Blackberry 10.

1. Release – A January release is swirling, but it could be as late as March before the new Blackberry hits shelves. The exorbitant amount of code was necessary and the date was changed accordingly.

2. Typing – An updated swiping feature on the keyboard animates text for the user to decide where each word belongs in a text. This means faster messages and happier text-dependent teens. Blackberry 10 could also see the introduction of Space Inference where the operating system will create spaces for words so textthatlookslikethis becomes text that looks like this. Fast texters, and parents this time, will rejoice. There are also rumours of a hidden keyboard and anything is possible!

3. Specifications – A 4.2-inch display better than all of the current hot smartphones like the iPhone 5, Galaxy S3, Nexus 4, and Galaxy Note 2. Storage, Near Field Communication and Wireless – Expect the best of everything! The camera looks to have Time Shift feature, it takes multiple shots and makes for simple scrolling through the menu for the most suitable pictures for sharing to social media.

4. Management. An uber-inbox, called the Hub, handles virtually everything from RSS feeds, messages and calendars. The new interface, Flow, will help run things smoothly. Keeping the home at home and the office at the office can be difficult, but the Balance feature puts a Firewall up to forestall confusion. Remote management means clearing data is as simple as swiping across the screen.

5. Custom colors – RIM, Research In Motion, will have users choosing their own colors. This will be a first for smart phone users.

