Rose Gold Rules for Valentine's Day Gift Giving

Sylvie Collection offers rose gold engagement rings and fashion jewelry.

The ultimate gift of love is an engagement ring. Valentine's Day is the second most popular holiday to get engaged. According to a recent bridal study by The Knot Market Intelligence 2011 Engagement & Jewelry Study, 73 percent of brides choose platinum and 16 percent of couples opt for white gold engagement rings. What are hip, fashion-forward brides-to be asking grooms to bear on bended knee? According to fine jewelry expert and designer Sylvie Levine, a portion of the other 11 percent are opting for the hottest trend-rose gold engagement rings! Levine, designer of namesake Sylvie Collection a fine bridal jewelry line, has seen an uptick in interest for rose gold.

Celebrities have helped sparked the interest. In Tinseltown,“Gossip Girl” star Blake Lively and actor fiancé Ryan Reynolds got engaged with a 12 carat flawless, light pink oval diamond set in 18 karat rose gold according to celebrity reports. Sylvie Collection has a similar style in the collection which has attracted media interest and real consumers looking for affordable ring look-likes. Blake is not the first “A-lister” to become betrothed with this beautiful and girly precious metal however. Other celebrities who have opted for rose gold over the years include LeAnn Rimes, not so-lucky-in-love Katie Holmes, as well as Hollywood icon Audrey Hepburn (who wore two stacking rings-one in rose gold and one in white).

Rose gold is not just for engagement rings however. According to Sylvie the sultry and slightly pink precious metal will be one of the hottest jewelry gift items for Valentine's Day this year. The trend which appeared in 2012 shows no signs of a slow-down for 2013. For Valentine's Day, feminine flirty jewelry styles will fly off shelves. If gifting Sylvie says to opt for one of the following: A rose fashion ring with open-work design and pavé diamonds details; rose gold earrings which add a warm glow near her face; or a pendant which allows the skin to peak through.

Sylvie fields two questions often lately: What is rose gold and why has it become so popular again? Pure 24 karat gold is alloyed with copper to create pink hued gold. One can create 18, 14 or 10 karat gold by mixing varying amounts of copper with pure gold and other metals. It is notoriously flattering to a myriad of skin tones and almost disappears into the skin making gemstones and diamonds sparkle congruously. And in the month of February when thoughts turn to matters of the heart, pink is the color most associated with love and St. Valentine making rose gold the most perfect gift.

Sylvie Collection boasts more than 1,000 customizable styles of diamond engagement rings and wedding bands. Designer Sylvie Levine is committed to designing diamond jewelry that is timeless, versatile and sophisticated. Sylvie Collection uses the highest quality materials including: pristinely cut center stones, hand-carved milgrain, full-cut side stones, fancy-colored diamonds and sapphires as well as platinum,18K and 14K yellow, rose and white gold. The Sylvie Collection is available at fine jewelers nationwide. For more information visit http://www.SylvieCollection.com.

