ReportPlan.com Makes Commitment Not to Outsource Any Customer Service Jobs Overseas

A concern for generating domestic jobs as well as providing better customer service drives initiative.

After finalizing staffing and budget projections for 2013, ReportPlan has made a decision to only use North American employees for all of their customer service job openings.

“Many companies are continuing to outsource their customer service representative jobs,” said company spokesman Josh Fraser. “After careful consideration of all our options, we have made a decision not to do that.”

Fraser that said the company would consider it unethical during a time of high domestic unemployment to send customer service jobs overseas.

“Americans and Canadians are our customers,” Fraser said. “And our customers deserve to have jobs. Every job we might outsource is a job that could have gone to one of our potential consumers. Beyond that, we want to be a good corporate citizen – and part of being a good corporate citizen is creating jobs that fuel the economy.”

The company also noted that marketing studies have shown that consumers often get frustrated when dealing with offshore customer service representatives.

“People want to talk to company representatives that understand their culture and their language,” Fraser said. “More often than not, that's not the case when you outsource your customer service representative jobs to other countries. We will never do that to our customers. They will always have access to people who can understand their questions and concerns.”

Fraser said that ReportPlan plans to expand their customer service staff considerably over the next 12 months.

“As our company continues to grow, we will continue to create new good jobs for hardworking people,” Fraser said.

