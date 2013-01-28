MyInfoBill.com Takes Steps to Reach out to Customers Who May Not Contact Them through Traditional Means

Realizing that many consumers may not feel comfortable contacting the company with issues, MyInfoBill.com actively seeks customers they can help.

Abandoning the traditional model of waiting for customers to come to them, MyInfoBill.com is taking steps to find and help customers with questions and concerns, the company announced today.

“We don't want to take a passive approach to customer service problems,” said company spokesman John Fraser. “We want to find people who need our help and get our customer service representatives to reach out to them directly.”

Fraser said that because of frustrations with typical call center customer service, many consumers don't want to call in with a question or concern. Instead, they simply complain online – either at complaint sites or on their own blogs.

“For so many years, customer service had a poor reputation because companies outsourced their help desks to people who didn't understand consumer problems,” Fraser said. “This led to massive consumer frustration to the point where some customers are afraid to call any company with any problem. We want to help those customers as best we can.”

As part of that initiative, MyInfoBill.coms customer service representatives will do daily Google searches to seek out people who have expressed a concern with the company in online venues.

Then they will evaluate the problem, reach out to the consumer, and do their best to provide them with a fair and equitable solution.

“Our goal is to be proactive and show our customers that we do care about their concerns,” Fraser said. “We are not simply a phone bank that will try to brush off their problems. We are a company that cares about consumers.”

About MyInfoBill.com:

Customer service website MyInfoBill.com was created to serve the needs of public records clients across North America. With thousands of requests processed each day, MyInfoBill.com continues to grow as a reputable customer service resource. Visit MyInfoBill.com to chat with a live representative or email josh(at)myinfobill(dot)com with any questions or concerns.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10362504.htm