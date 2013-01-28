MyFeePlan.com Makes Commitment to Gold Status Customer Service

By creating a new level of customer service certification, MyFeePlan pledges to respond fairly and accurately to all customer service complaints.

MyFeePlan has created a new level of customer service with a Gold Status Certification program for their most experienced customer service representatives.

“It's not enough to simply offer adequate customer service,” said company spokesman John Fraser. “We need to develop a gold standard so that people know they can trust our company to always have their best interests at heart.”

As part of the Gold Status Certification program, senior customer service representatives will be required to undergo an extensive high level training program, demonstrate a high number of satisfied customers, and be recognized as leaders by their own team members, Fraser said.

Once they reach that level of certification, they will then spend part of their day dealing directly with customers and the rest of their time mentoring junior customer services representatives, Fraser said.

“In this way we not only reward our best customer service people, but we also have a way to use their experience to nurture other customer service representatives,” Fraser said. “In this way the overall customer service experience becomes better for everyone involved.”

Fraser said that the Gold Status Certification and mentoring program will help reduce CSR staff turnover, boost morale and provide customers with the highest level of service possible.

“There will not be a single customer complaint, concern or question that will not be addressed quickly and fairly,” Fraser said. “We will get things right the first time, every time.”

About MyFeePlan.com:

MyFeePlan.com is a customer service solution for public records services like background checks, vehicle history reports, criminal checks, driving records, arrest records, etc. They provide 24/7 live chat and phone support with REAL, professional customer service representatives.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10362480.htm