New Wall Clocks Added to the Balvi Range at Contemporary Heaven

Contemporary Heaven now stocks two new wall clocks from the Spanish designer brand Balvi, who provide funky modern wall clocks and home accessories. The two new additions to the Balvi Wall Clock range are the Grand Numbers Wall Clock and the Twenty Four White Station Wall Clock.

Modern, simple and beautiful clocks form the Balvi wall clock range, with varied styles and colours available. Balvi wall clocks like the Umbrella Clock, the Mega Clock, the Big Pendulum Clock and the Miniature Spider Clock can be purchased at Contemporary Heaven online or in the Hertfordshire Showroom. All Balvi wall clocks have great design features which set them apart as very modern clocks. For instance, the White Pendulum Clock has a pure white metal body in a rectangle shape with slits in the sides for the swinging pendulum, creating an incredibly clean design that is uncomplicated yet stunning.

The new additions to the Balvi range have very different styles. The Balvi Grand Wall Clock consists of a central clock mechanism with large hands and individual chrome numbers. Because the numbers are separate to the clock, this allows people to make the clock area as big or small as desired. Due to the open design of this modern clock, more of the wall is visible, creating an illusion of space and making the wall seem larger.

The other new addition to the range is the Balvi Twenty Four White Station Wall Clock, which is simplicity embodied. Featuring a large round white metal dial with slim black hour and minute markings and elongated black hour hands, this clock has a minimalist look that is very on trend. As a result of the metal construction, the clock is sturdy yet slim, blending with the whole design to give a streamlined impression.

Contemporary Heaven also stock wall clocks from many other designer brands like Arti & Mestieri, Karlsson, Umbra, Nextime, In house, Casa Bugatti, Kartell and Invotis. Also stocked by Contemporary Heaven is a completely exclusive range of Roco Verre wall clocks which are manufactured right above the Hertfordshire Showroom. In addition to wall clocks, Contemporary Heaven also stocks time zone clocks, pendulum clocks, children's clocks and mantel clocks.

