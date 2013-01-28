Internet Marketing Agency Ajax Union Expands Its Marketing Plan with New Booster Pack Options

Ajax Union's Social Media Booster Packsadd to standard small business internet marketing plans to reach potential customers on a personal level.

The New York City-based internet marketing agency Ajax Union has added on to their popular AnewB marketing plan with a number of Social Media Booster Packs. The AnewB plan helps small businesses improve their search engine optimization and allows potential clients and customers to find them with articles, blogs, onsite copy, keyword tracking, social networking, social bookmarking, and directory listings. With the Social Media Booster Packs, businesses can reach customers in a more direct and personal manner.

“Our standard AnewB marketing plan gets proven, quantifiable results for businesses looking to attract more people and raise their online profile. With the Social Media Booster Packs, we take them even further, directly engaging potential customers, not just attracting eyes to the business but building a real following that can help the company grow exponentially. We employ all forms of social media and all the tools of a changing social and technological landscape at our disposal. It's a way to speak directly to potential clients and engage with them in a personal and individualized way,” said Joe Apfelbaum, Ajax Union co-founder and CEO.

The Booster Packs come in various packages for multiple levels of internet business development. The first option is the AnewB Booster Management Only option, which includes contest and ad management as well as custom tab design and coding to engage fans and followers and lead to more views and likes. The AnewB Booster Lite adds daily Facebook updates and weekly outreach on Facebook and Twitter to keep customers coming back and updated on any new developments and promotions.

For more comprehensive social media coverage, there's the standard AnewB Booster, which adds daily Twitter updates, and the Booster Turbo, which adds additional social activity on sites such as YouTube, LinkedIn, Digg, Pinterest and Tumblr to find new customers from all over the web and give them new ways to interact with and promote your business. Finally, the AnewB Booster Turbo Plus pack includes all of the above plus Facebook and Twitter updates every one to two hours for the maximum promotional capabilities. All the packages will make a small business become more visible to consumers and allow their promotions and marketing to spread through social media networks in a viral and organic fashion.

To find out more about Ajax Union and online marketing, visit http://www.AjaxUnion.com or call 1-800-594-0444. The search engine agency can also be found on Facebook and Twitter.

