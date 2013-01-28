Reinvest Consultants, LLC to Debut an Exciting New Service for Real Estate Investors and Home Buyers

Cincinnati area distressed property experts Reinvest Consultants, LLC is getting ready to offer a new service to real estate investors that allows them to market their renovated properties to potential buyers before the renovations are complete or potentially have even begun. This service will not only give investors the opportunity to reduce their holding time on these properties but it will give home buyers a chance to find newly remodeled homes before they are offered for sale to the general public.

Reinvest Consultants, LLC will be offering their investors yet another unique service that will help solidify their position as the number one real estate brokerage for investors in the Greater Cincinnati area. Deal Coming Soon is a new service that will be offered by Reinvest Consultants to not only its investor clients but future home owners as well. Reinvest Consultants can offer investors a flat fee listing agreement for $795.00. This upfront fee not only secures a listing spot for the investor's newly renovated property in the Cincinnati MLS but will also allow the investor to feature their through Reinvest's Deal Coming Soon marketing plan.

Deal Coming Soon, a concept created by General Manager Jack Berning, is a service that allows investors to preview their upcoming renovated properties to potential home buyers in the area. The goal of any real estate investor is to find the best deal, renovate the property in a timely manner, and resell the property to an end home buyer. By featuring an upcoming property renovation project through Deal Coming Soon investors will be able to decrease their hold time and home buyers will be able to purchase and move into these properties faster. This is not only a benefit to the investor, who will see a shorter turnaround time on their investment, but it is also a benefit to neighborhoods throughout the Greater Cincinnati area. Many neighborhoods are plagued with vacant houses that sit that way for months and sometimes even years. This decreases property values in the area and opens the neighborhood up to potential theft and vandalism. The faster these vacant homes can be purchased, renovated, and resold to home buyers the better it will be for these neighborhoods.

Home buyers, especially first time home buyers, are out there hunting for that perfect house to call home. Many home buyers in this market are looking for a house that they can just move right into and would rather not have to take on costly home renovation projects. Newly renovated homes are often under contract within days of hitting the open market. The goal of Deal Coming Soon is to feature homes that will be ready to purchase in the next few months. This will give a home buyer time to prepare to make an offer and allow them to potentially have a say in the final touches of the property such as paint colors and fixtures.

Investors may contact their Reinvest sales consultant or contact Reinvest Consultants, LLC directly if they are interested in becoming an investor client. Home buyers interested in learning more about Deal Coming Soon may visit the Deal Coming Soon website and fill out a contact sheet.

REINVEST Consultants, a full-service real estate brokerage, specializes in buying and selling Cincinnati foreclosures, short sales and other distressed real estate as investment property. We also offer our real estate investor network exclusive deals – not available on the MLS. Reinvest Consultants has years of experience, has done hundreds of deals and knows the Greater Cincinnati investment property market inside and out. Real estate investors who want to learn more about how they can invest in foreclosures and distressed properties and help revitalize Cincinnati neighborhoods can visit Reinvest Consultant's website or contact one of the Reinvest Consultants investment specialists at 513-823-2200 for more information.

