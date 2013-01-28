Windows 8 - Is it Right for all Businesses?

Mark Wilkinson VP of operations at Techcess Group will be speaking at the University of Houston Small Business Development Center informing small businesses about Windows 8 and if it is right for their business.

The University of Houston Small Business Development Center is dedicated to teaching up and coming business professionals the “Do's and Don'ts” related to growing a profitable business. They contacted Techcess Group, one of Houston's top IT support services providers, because they are known as the thought leaders in the Houston area when it comes to IT Managed services to speak on Windows 8 and make it informative for small businesses.

“I am pleased to have the opportunity to help small businesses in and around Houston in making the right decision when it comes to their IT Services,” said Mark Wilkinson, VP of Operations for Techcess Group. “Microsoft has made a big jump in the market with Windows 8, instead of adding a few features to the already stable Windows 7, Microsoft decided to go against the grain and be revolutionary.”

About Techcess Group

Techcess Group was founded in Houston, Texas and provides local companies with exceptional IT support services. They offer everything a business needs for improving their IT infrastructure, from office phone systems and network support to cloud computing.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10362294.htm