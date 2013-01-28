Career Confidential Advises Candidates How to Answer Interview Questions to Get the Job with a New Blog Series of 101 Questions & Answers in a Job Interview

Career Confidential launches in-depth blog articles for job seekers to assist with those hard to answer interview questions. They polled their customers and created the 101 answers that should be given in a job interview to get the offer.

Peggy McKee, well-known career coach and CEO of Career Confidential, has launched a new blog article series designed to give job seekers an edge in a tight job market. The How to Answer Interview Questions blog series helps job seekers or candidates think about the most common interview questions and how to answer them in a way that “sells” them for the job to the hiring manager.

“These questions, tips and trick will elevate the candidate in the interview”, claims McKee. “I looked around online and didn't see anything that goes into much explanation of what hiring managers really want to know when they ask these questions,” said McKee. The How to Answer Interview Questions blog series was born as a resource to help job seekers structure their answers to interview questions in a strategic way without sounding like they're giving cookie-cutter answers.

The blog article series teaches ways to provide intelligent and personalized answers to challenging interview questions like:

*Are you overqualified for this job?

*Why did you leave your last position?

*If you could be an animal, which one would you be and why?

*An airplane landed in the parking lot. What would you do?

*Why are you looking for a job?

*Describe yourself in one word.

*How do you evaluate success?

*What will you contribute to this job?

*Tell me about yourself.

The last question in the above list-- Tell me about yourself -- is a common one, but one that many job seekers answer incorrectly. According to McKee, too many think it's an icebreaker designed to make them feel comfortable before the interview starts. The interview has already started once that question has been presented. If used strategically, it provides a golden opportunity for the job seeker to set himself apart from the competition in the hiring manager's eyes. The How to Answer Interview Questions blog series shows job seekers exactly how to do this and confidently answer 100 other tough interview questions.

Career Confidential is a rapidly growing job search training company based in Texas that specializes in providing job seekers with powerful and customizable tools and techniques to get the jobs they want fast.

Since nationally-recognized recruiting and job search experts Peggy McKee (CEO) and Carl Chapman (CTO) founded Career Confidential in 2009, Career Confidential has grown from one product, the 30/60/90-Day Business Plan, to more than 30 products to guide candidates through every step of the job search.

