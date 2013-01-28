The AAA Four-Diamond Renaissance World Golf Village Resort In St. Augustine, Florida Offering Appealing "Shop & Stay Package"

The AAA Four-Diamond Renaissance World Golf Village Resort in Northeast Florida is offering an appealing "Shop & Stay Package." This is a great way to experience St. Augustine, which was recently named one of the 20 "must see places" in the world for 2013 by National Geographic Traveler magazine.

If you have not yet visited charming and historic St. Augustine, Florida, or if it has been a while, there is now even more incentive to visit as National Geographic Traveler magazine recently named the city one of the 20 “must see places” in the world for 2013. One of only four U.S. destinations on the list, the Northeast Florida city is joined on the list by such other locales as Marseille, France; Valparaiso, Chile; and Kyoto, Japan.

A great way to experience St. Augustine is by staying at the AAA Four-Diamond Renaissance World Golf Village Resort, which provides a complimentary shuttle for individual guests (based on availability) to and from historic downtown St. Augustine. The service enables guests to easily visit such sites in St. Augustine, which was founded in 1565, as the historic Castillo de San Marcos fort, The Fountain of Youth, and shopping on the charming, brick-paved St. George Street. Additional options in downtown St. Augustine include the Old Town Trolley Tour, The Old Jail, The St. Augustine History Museum, The Oldest Wooden Schoolhouse, and a variety of water activities.

If you like to shop, you may wish to consider taking advantage of the resort's “Premium Outlets Shop and Stay Package.” Available through September 21, 2013, the package includes a $100 center-wide gift card at the nearby St. Augustine Premium Outlets, which boasts 85 name-brand and designer outlet stores. Stores include Ann Taylor Factory Store, Banana Republic Factory Store, Coach, J. Crew, Tommy Bahama, Calvin Klein, Nike Factory Store, Polo Ralph Lauren, and Tommy Hilfiger.

In addition to the voucher for the $100 center-wide gift card, which can be used at any of the 85 name brand and designer outlets, the “Premium Outlets Shop & Stay Package” includes: deluxe room accommodations; breakfast for two daily in the resort's Villagio Italian Grille; a VIP gift from St. Augustine Premium Outlets; and a St. Augustine Premium Outlets VIP coupon book good at participating stores. The St. Augustine Premium Outlets are located just one exit south of The Renaissance Resort, a 10-minute drive. The package is from $209 per room, per night (plus tax), based on space availability. The package is not available to groups of 10 or more rooms, and cannot be combined with any other promotion. Blackout dates may apply. When making a reservation, reference promotional code ZH4. For reservations, or for more information, call 888-740-7020 or 904-940-8000, or visit http://www.renwgv.com .

“We are very excited that charming St. Augustine has received this well-deserved recognition as one of THE places in the world to visit,” said Scott Selvaggi, director of sales & marketing for The Renaissance World Golf Village Resort. “Our resort is located in lush World Golf Village, very convenient to the many offerings of downtown St. Augustine. The ‘Shop & Stay Package' is a great way to see the sites in St. Augustine, as well as to take advantage of the tremendous shopping available in the area.”

According to National Geographic Traveler magazine's Editor in Chief Keith Bellows, St. Augustine was included in the list for its “sense of character, sense of place, an understanding that the things that make it special are worth preserving.” The magazine's article said, “Today, finding a genuine slice of ‘Old Florida' can be a scavenger hunt. The breezy Spanish colonial city of St. Augustine is an exception to the rule.”

Situated adjacent to the impressive World Golf Hall of Fame, The Renaissance World Golf Village Resort completed many enhancements in 2011, which included the opening of the Villagio Italian Grille; the opening of The Resort Shop, which serves a full menu of Starbuck's coffees, breakfast fare, sandwiches, soups, salads, wraps, and desserts, as well as an array of local gifts and souvenirs; the expansion of its outdoor event and recreational space La Terrazza; the addition of a beautiful new fountain called La Piazza; the addition of a picturesque new gazebo; and the expansion of its pool deck with new seating areas.

These enhancements follow a $10 million resort-wide renovation that was completed in 2008, which included the complete remodeling of guest rooms and suites, a dramatically-renovated lobby, newly-remodeled guest room corridors, and an expanded fitness center with state-of-the-art equipment. The resort also boasts a dramatically remodeled nine-story atrium lobby, featuring a Colonial/Asian theme with lush foliage and a colorful 7-story modern hanging sculpture that is reminiscent of open Florida skies.

Recreational options at the resort include two championship golf courses: the popular Slammer & Squire (just steps from The Renaissance Resort), and the renowned King & Bear (co-designed by Arnold “The King” Palmer and Jack “The Bear” Nicklaus). Guests also have access to four additional golf courses within 15 minutes of the resort, for a total of 108 holes of golf. Additionally, the resort features a sauna, pool, hot tub, and full-service concierge.

Guests also are an easy walk to the World Golf Hall of Fame, which is the ultimate destination for the celebration of golf's greatest players, with fun interactive exhibits, and historic golf artifacts. Also within an easy walk are The World Golf Hall of Fame's 18-hole real grass putting course, a 132-yard Island Challenge Hole, an IMAX® 3D Theater, and the Walk of Champions. In addition, guests can take golf lessons at the renowned PGA TOUR Golf Academy.

When visiting the resort, guests have the opportunity to take fun eco-tours and chartered fishing trips, visit nearby pristine Atlantic beaches, and explore historic St. Augustine. In addition to the St. Augustine Premium Outlets, the resort is just minutes from St. Augustine Outlets, which features more than 75 outlet stores.

For information on The Renaissance World Golf Village Resort, or for reservations, call 888-740-7020 or 904-940-8000, or visit http://www.renwgv.com .

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10362202.htm