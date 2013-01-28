Schneider, Smeltz, Ranney & LaFond Welcomes New Partner

David M. Lenz named a partner at Cleveland, Ohio based law firm Schneider, Smeltz, Ranney & LaFond

Schneider, Smeltz, Ranney & LaFond (SSRL) is proud to announce that David M. Lenz has become a Partner of the firm.

David Lenz joined the firm in 2006. His practice focuses on planning for and administering wealth transfer for individuals and families. David helps clients develop comprehensive plans ranging from complex charitable, retirement, and tax planning matters to often-overlooked items such as planning for digital assets. He also has experience handling many different types of estate and trust litigation matters including will contests, will and trust construction cases, and claims of breaches of fiduciary duty.

David has served for several years as a team captain for the Cleveland Metropolitan Bar Association's 3Rs program and now is a member of its Steering Committee. He is also a leader at Advent Lutheran Church in Mentor, where he is a past president of the congregation council and currently leads its Service Outreach Team. In 2011 he was elected to the Northeastern Ohio Synod Council, which oversees and coordinates efforts of the region's Lutheran churches.

About Schneider, Smeltz, Ranney & LaFond, P.L.L.

At Schneider, Smeltz, Ranney & LaFond P.L.L. the firm offers thoughtful, practical solutions to the complex problems facing their clients. Established in 1895, Schneider, Smeltz, Ranney & LaFond is one of Cleveland's oldest law firms. SSRL not only applies the technical expertise their clients require, but also provide excellent, personal, and timely service to their clients.

SSRL is a general civil practice firm. Their primary areas of practice are business law, business succession planning, estate planning, estate and trust administration, charitable planning, family law, employment law, litigation, real estate, taxation and health care law.

Schneider, Smeltz, Ranney & LaFond, P.L.L. is a member of the International Society of Primerus Law Firms.

