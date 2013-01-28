Missouri Trucking Firm FW Trucking Takes Delivery of 7 New Volvo Daycab Trucks

On January 19, 2013, FW Trucking took delivery of 7 new Volvo VNL 300 daycab tractors for its Illinois and Missouri trucking fleet which serves the bi-state area and surrounding Midwest states. The trucks were purchased from Gateway Industrial Power.

On January 19, 2013, FW Trucking took delivery of 7 new Volvo VNL 300 daycab tractors for its Illinois and Missouri trucking fleet which serves the bi-state area and surrounding Midwest states. The trucks were purchased from Gateway Industrial Power. The entire FW Trucking team was excited to see the new equipment arrive and learn more about the new trucks from Tim Adcock of Gateway Industrial Power.

“These new trucks are state-of-the-art and offer a significant improvement in fuel economy,” said Mark Cusumano, President of FW Trucking. “In addition, Volvo trucks have a reputation for reliability, serviceability and durability. All these factors are key in helping us better serve our Illinois and Missouri trucking customers and keep their cargo moving with better efficiency and less downtime. Plus, the improved ergonomics enhance comfort and convenience for our drivers. Combined with a smooth ride and its ease of handling, maneuverability and safety features, it's a great all-around package.”

FW Trucking is a professionally managed, privately held trucking company centrally located in the St. Louis metropolitan area in Sauget, Illinois. FW offers regional over-the-road trucking throughout the Midwest, freight shuttle service and container transportation. The firm's primary service areas include: St. Louis, Indianapolis and the following seven states: Missouri, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Tennessee and Arkansas.

