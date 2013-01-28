Reico Kitchen & Bath Wins 2013 'Best Of Remodeling' Customer Satisfaction Award

Houzz's homeowner community of 11 million monthly users have rated and reviewed Reico Kitchen & Bath as one of the best in “Customer Satisfaction” for the 2013 “Best Of Houzz” awards. The award is based on a variety of factors to determine only the top-rated professionals in the residential remodeling and design industry.

Reico Kitchen & Bath is pleased to announce they have been awarded a 2013 “Best Of Houzz” award in the Customer Satisfaction category by Houzz, the leading online platform for residential remodeling and design. Houzz is a homeowner to homeowner guide to the top architects, interior designers, contractors and other residential remodeling professionals in the U.S. and around the world.

“The success of our entire company is due to the appreciation of our clients,” says Jim Grace, director of marketing at Reico Kitchen & Bath. “Our goal is to have every customer recommend us, so earning the Customer Satisfaction award means a lot to us.”

The Customer Satisfaction award was given to Reico Kitchen & Bath based on the experiences members had while working with the kitchen and bath distributors. For over 60 years Reico Kitchen & Bath has dedicated themselves to providing positive and easy kitchen and bathroom project experiences. Thanks to the Houzz community comprised of more than 11 million monthly users, Reico Kitchen & Bath's dedication has paid off.

“Houzz provides homeowners with an in-depth, 360-degree view of building, remodeling and design professionals through images of their work, reviews and an opportunity to interact with them directly in the Houzz community,” said Liza Hausman, vice president of community. “We're delighted to recognize Reico Kitchen & Bath among our “Best Of” professionals for exceptional customer service as judged by our community of homeowners and design enthusiasts who are actively remodeling and decorating their homes.”

Homeowners within the Houzz community can identify not only the top-rated professionals like Reico Kitchen & Bath, but also those whose work matches their own aspirations for their home. Homeowners can also evaluate professionals by contacting them directly on the Houzz platform, asking questions about their work and evaluating their responses to questions from others in the Houzz community.

About Houzz

Houzz (http://www.houzz.com) is a leading online platform for home remodeling, providing inspiration, information, ‘advice and support for homeowners and home improvement professionals through its website and mobile applications. Houzz features the largest residential design database in the world, articles written by design experts, product recommendations, a vibrant community powered by social tools, and information on more than 1.5 million remodeling and design professionals worldwide who can help turn ideas into reality. @houzz_inc

About Reico Kitchen & Bath

For 60 years, Reico Kitchen & Bath is the premier distributor of kitchens and bathrooms in the mid-Atlantic region with 17 stores covering VA, MD, DE and PA. While they are the largest kitchen and bath distributor in the country, the success of their company has been structured around earning the business and appreciation of their clients. It is their goal to have every customer recommend them. They offer full turnkey service, providing cabinets, countertops, appliances, installation and everything else for a kitchen or bathroom project. Come to where the professionals have trusted their own businesses to since 1952, and watch Reico bring the dream of a new kitchen or bathroom to life. For more information visit http://www.reico.com/



For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prwebKitchen/Bath/prweb10361797.htm