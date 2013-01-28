CIT Releases 2012 Annual Report

Document notes public-private programs that are creating Virginia's innovation economy

The Center for Innovative Technology (CIT) announced today the release of its 2012 Annual Report, highlighting the organization's work to advance innovation, company formation and technology-based economic development in the Commonwealth.

Pete Jobse, CIT President and CEO, said, “At CIT, we are Virginia's champions of innovation and entrepreneurship. For nearly 28 years, we have accelerated innovation with public-private programs that bring government, industry and universities together to help entrepreneurs create new companies, help improve performance in government agencies, and help community leaders develop the new infrastructure to transform their economies.”

The report documents CIT service lines that use commercialization and seed funds to create new high-growth companies, manage open competitions to tackle big data in education, and develop broadband tools and strategies to increase telehealth and e-commerce opportunities throughout the Commonwealth.

It also notes CIT's work in cyber security, mobile learning, national security, strategic research and development planning for Virginia, and research projects covering maritime and mine safety to port security.

For a copy of CIT's 2012 Annual Report, visit http://www.cit.org/resource-center/annual-reports/.

About the Center for Innovative Technology, http://www.cit.org

CIT is the non-profit corporation that conducts the business of the IEIA. To support IEIA's mission, CIT creates new technology companies through capital formation, market development and revenue generation services. To facilitate national innovation leadership and accelerate the rate of technology adoption, CIT creates partnerships between innovative technology start-up companies and advanced technology consumers. Its CAGE code is 1UP71.

