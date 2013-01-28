Stairlift Manufacturer Platinum Stairlifts Set to Launch a New Product 'The Platinum Horizon Straight' onto the International Stage

The UK based Stairlift manufacturer Platinum Stairlifts is set to launch a brand new product ‘The Platinum Horizon Straight' in the first quarter of 2013. The new straight stairlift will be marketed globally through the company's International dealer network.

The UK based stairlift manufacturer Platinum Stairlifts is set to launch a brand new product onto the International stage. ‘The Platinum Horizon Straight' is the latest product to be developed by Platinum, and is due to be launched across Europe and other parts of the world in the first quarter of 2013.

The Platinum Horizon Straight is one of the most advanced straight stairlifts available on the market. Its unique ‘slim fit' design incorporates a range of exciting new features including a revolutionary Ergo chair, manual lever linked footrest raiser and a powered swivel. The ‘Horizon Straight' has been ‘universally' designed to suit both right and left handed persons, and comes with a fully adjustable seat to footrest height. It fits stairs up to 62 degrees and is easy to fit, with no extra requirements for hinges.

Platinum's stairlifts are custom built in the UK, and the company prides itself on its unique testing procedures, highest grade components and excellent design and build quality. Products are distributed via an International network of authorised stairlift dealers located throughout the UK and Ireland, Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia, North America and South America. Platinum is the only manufacturer of stairlifts in the UK which does not compete directly with their dealer network.

Prior to the product launch, and true to Platinum's promise of quality and reliability, the stairlift manufacturer will conduct a series of field trials in order to test the Platinum Horizon Straight in operation before it is distributed worldwide.

David Forsyth, Managing Director of Platinum explains: “Field trials allow us to test our products in a ‘live' environment before they are officially launched into the market place. We monitor customer feedback very carefully and adjust designs accordingly. Platinum's Horizon Lifts are some of the most advanced in the market place and the opportunity to take part in field trials is very popular.”

Renowned for its expertise and quality products, Platinum has been supplying a range of award winning stairlifts worldwide since 1996. The company, which formerly specialised solely in the design and manufacture of domestic curved stairlifts, is excited to be entering a new market place.

David Forsyth goes on to say: “Our team identified a ‘gap' in the market place for reliable premium quality straight stairlifts and subsequently we have designed a fantastic new product, which is already attracting a lot of attention worldwide. We are receiving enquiries daily via our International dealer network for The Platinum Horizon Straight, which is due for release in the first quarter of 2013.”

Platinum has a team of staff dedicated to export sales across the world, and is currently recruiting new dealers in Europe, particularly in France, Germany, Spain, Belgium, Holland and Luxembourg and Australia.

To find out more about Platinum Stairlifts and for a full range of products visit http://www.platinumstairlifts.com/.

