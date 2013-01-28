XOP Networks, Audio Conference Bridge Manufacturer Celebrates its 10th Anniversary

XOP Networks, Inc., a manufacturer of Audio Conference Bridges and Value Added Service platforms announced today that as of January 1 2013, it has successfully completed 10 years of operations.

XOP Networks, Inc., a manufacturer of Audio Conference Bridges and Value Added Service platforms announced today that as of January 1 2013, it has successfully completed 10 years of operations.

In these 10 years XOP networks has launched multiple products including its Digital Collaboration Bridge, Universal Service Node, Ring-down Firebar Conference Server and Enhanced Voicemail Server. Its Audio Conference Bridge has received JITC certification required for products to be deployed in secure US DoD (Army, Navy and Air Force) networks.

In the past 10 years XOP Networks has successfully deployed its Conference Bridges and other Value Added Services Platforms in ten countries on four different continents. Over these years XOP Networks has continuously added and enhanced its existing applications to fulfill its customer's need. XOP Networks is excited about continuing the expansion of its technical capabilities while making its products more cost effective for its customers.

“We obviously have the best products in our space, but what I am most proud of is the ‘XOP Networks Team'. No matter how challenging the task, our team continues to meet our customer's expectations swiftly and thoroughly while keeping close eye on cost efficiency to our customers,” said Sudhir Gupta, CEO of XOP Networks.

I have been involved with XOP Networks for last 5 years. What sets XOP Networks apart is the ‘can do' and ‘let us get it done' attitude that permeates throughout the whole organization,” said Doug Jacobs, VP of Marketing, XOP Networks.

About XOP Networks

Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, XOP Networks was founded in January 2003 and is backed by a seasoned management team. Deployed at multiple Cellular Operators, Fortune 100 companies, CLEC/IOC customers, Government organizations, DOD networks (Air Force, Army and Navy) XOP Networks' products allow customers to boost employee productivity, increase business efficiency and enhance emergency communications. Having both TDM and VoIP interfaces, XOP products allow customers to seamlessly transition their value added services from legacy circuit switched networks to VoIP based packet switched networks.

For more information about XOP Networks, visit its website at http://www.xopnetworks.com.

###

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prwebxop_networks/tenth_anniversary/prweb10361733.htm