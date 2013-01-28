Plumbworld Goes Designer On Their Winter Range of Radiators

One of the biggest online bathroom retailers in the UK, Plumbworld has this week introduced a new line of designer radiators to combat the current cold spell that the UK is experiencing. As of Monday the 28th January, these radiators will be active and available to purchase

2013 sees online retailer Plumbworld take a leap into a more design-oriented market with their latest range of radiators. As they've already jumped into designer focused products with their wide range of bathroom equipment and furniture, it makes sense for them to follow their own tracks in the heating sector as well.

For many years Plumbworld have stocked a wide range of convector radiators in a large variety of sizes which more often than not will cater to everyone's needs. However, for those people with a bit more to spend on heating solutions with improved aesthetics, there was a bit to be desired with the current offering.

“We realised over the 2012 period that we needed to expand our radiator selection to incorporate more visually attractive designs which also provide good heat outputs” explains James Pickering, Product Manager. “We spent months researching into some viable brands and products which will meet our quality standards whilst still remaining affordable for the majority of our customers. We're extremely confident that this has been achieved with our range of Boston radiators!”

The new range of Boston radiators can be found at the following link: http://www.plumbworld.co.uk/boston-designer-radiators-6390-0000

As the UK is currently facing one of the coldest spells for several years, the average person's heating requirements are at a high peak. Although the majority will be happy to settle with a standard 1200x600mm convector radiator, others may be swayed towards more of a ‘heating investment' for a specific room. This is where the Boston radiators will come into a league of their own.

James Pickering added, “For those people looking to add a stylish heating addition to their living room, kitchen or bedroom; a Boston radiator might be absolute perfection. We're hoping this new range doesn't completely overshadow our current range of standard radiators, as we are still big fans of the retro-look!”

The original range of single & double panelled convector radiators can be viewed by clicking here.

The Plumbworld website is currently being hosted on the Online Home Retail (OHR) network. At present, this ever-growing network runs in excess of 50 niche-specific websites which sell a whole range of products; varying from garden furniture to barbecues. Toolboxes and power tools can also be purchased from the specialist site: http://www.toolbox.co.uk. Online Home Retail Limited was originally Plumbworld Ltd back in 1999 and since then it has been bought by the Grafton Group PLC in 2006 and received a brand overhaul in June 2012. The business now employs close to 60 people in its purpose built warehouse and offices whilst turning over in excess of £20 million per year.

