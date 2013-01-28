COIT Cleaning Company Offers Tips to Combat Indoor Dust and Mold this Winter - Infographic

COIT, a leading supplier of specialty cleaning and disaster restoration services headquartered in San Francisco, is offering tips to help keep indoor air pollution at bay when the windows are closed against cooler winter weather.

COIT is pleased to announce the creation of its first infographic, “How Dangerous is your home?” and can be downloaded at http://www.coit.com/for-your-business/indoor-air-quality-infographic. This infographic was made for the sole purpose of informing the public of the possible dangers that homes may carry if not cleaned properly. It outlines many interesting facts regarding indoor air pollution and how it can affect your health. For instance, 50% of all illnesses are caused or aggravated by indoor air pollution, and many people don't realize that dust is a major contributing factor. “In a typical six-room home, up to 40 pounds of dust are created annually through everyday living. That's a tremendous amount of dust waiting to be breathed into the lungs. Professional cleaning companies can help combat dust, but there are also everyday things that anyone can do to keep exposure to a minimum,” said Bob Kearn President and CEO of COIT.

Just a half-teaspoon of dust contains as many as 1000 dust mites and 250,000 allergenic dust mite fecal pellets. Exposure to dust mites, animal dander, cat saliva and mold causes approximately 200,000 emergency room visits a year for people with asthma. Nearly 50% of pneumonia deaths that occur among children under the age of five are due to particulate matter inhaled from indoor air pollution.

“These aren't pleasant facts to ponder,” Kearn said, “but it is important to face them so that we can all take steps to eliminate the risks posed by indoor air pollution.”

COIT recommends the following steps to combat dust and other indoor allergens and contaminants, and to help prevent pneumonia deaths related to indoor air pollution:



Place mats at each entrance of the house and remove shoes as often as possible when entering from the outdoors.

Vacuum weekly with an efficient powerhead vacuum, preferably one with a dirt sensor light and high efficiency filter.

Call a professional cleaning company to schedule periodic Carpet Cleaning Services to control dust mites and odor-causing bacteria. COIT recommends that you professionally deep clean your carpets at least every 12 to 18 months to remove embedded dirt and grime.

Scheduled an Upholstery Cleaning Service at least once a year.

Inspect air handlers, also known as filters, in your furnace once a year and inspect air ducts once every two years.

If inspections yield contamination, schedule an Air Duct Cleaning Service at that time.

Mold also is a potentially dangerous indoor contaminant. To help control mold growth inside your home, COIT recommends the following:



Control humidity levels in the home, using dehumidifiers if necessary.

Regularly inspect roofs, windows, and pipes, and promptly repair any leaks.

Thoroughly clean and dry any damp area of the home after flooding of any kind.

Properly ventilate the shower, laundry, and cooking areas of the home.

If you spot or smell mold, contact a professional cleaning or mold removal company immediately.

For more information about the effects of dust, mold, and other indoor air pollutants, or to learn more about cleaning services that can help protect your indoor environment, visit COIT online at http://www.COIT.com or call 1-800-FOR-COIT.

