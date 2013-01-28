DrVita.com Invites Customers to 'Live Better' With Its New Educational Blog

The national manufacturer of vitamins, supplements, and wellness products announces the launch of the Live Better blog

DrVita.com, the manufacturer of a range of high-quality vitamins and supplements, announces the launch of its new Live Better blog that is designed to help people follow the current trends in the industry as well as read health studies about a range of popular topics. The company's goal is to help educate the public about different health benefits, fitness tips, supplements, and recipes.

The Live Better blog is a new feature on DrVita.com which will allow the public to ask questions, comment on articles, and add any health tips or advice they feel will help other readers. The company feels that being open to the public like this is the best way to inspire others to reach their health goals and learn more about the things that can benefit the body.

DrVita.com's Health & Wellness articles will be one of the main features of the new blog. These articles are intended to provide accurate and new information about products, health studies, fitness tips and more. The intention is to provide sufficient information for customers or interested members of the public about different nutrients and supplements before they make a purchase.

This new blog gives the company a chance to provide more in-depth information about certain health studies than most of the public would see on a normal basis. DrVita.com is committed to providing safe and accurate information to its customers and anyone else who wants to find good health advice and start to really “Live Better.”

About DrVita.com

DrVita.com aims to be the top supplier for the needs of Americans wishing to enhance their pursuit of a happy, healthy, and active lifestyle. Our goal is to be the model of a great business, the continuing source of products for those wishing to lead a healthy life, and a window of opportunity for those looking for more information about health and nutrition.

