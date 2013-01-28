GeneCell International and its Subsidiary Celulas Madre Latin America Opens State-of-the-Art Clinical Laboratory, BIOCEMA, to Serve Thousands of Families in Venezuela

GeneCell International and its subsidiary Celulas Madre, Two Internationally Renowned Providers in the Processing and Preservation of Umbilical Cord Blood Stem Cells, Announced Today the Opening of its New Clinical Laboratory, “BIOCEMA”, in Maracay, Venezuela.

GeneCell International, with its Corporate Headquarters located in Miami, Florida, collects and stores umbilical cord blood, cord segment tissue, dental pulp and adipose (fat) tissue that can later be used to treat a variety of diseases and blood disorders. GeneCell International has deep roots in Latin America and more than a decade of experience in helping parents make informed decisions that can lead to potentially life-saving possibilities.

“Our new clinical laboratory further extends our reach toward the medical community and makes all of our services easily accessible to individuals looking for quality medical services,” said GeneCell's Director of Operations, Jose Cirino.

BIOCEMA's infrastructure includes a research program, prevention and diagnosis of diseases through clinical analysis of human samples held at its facilities. The laboratory has specialized technology for providing excellent service, security and confidence to all doctors, patients and companies that utilizes them.

Health is one of the most important elements for the development of a long and productive life. In this regard, the importance of health lies in allowing a person to maintain a good quality of life by ensuring they are carrying out a good diet, exercising regularly, staying away from toxic foods and scheduling medical checkups at least once a year to prevent or control any complications that may arise. “As health professionals, our commitment is to be the clinical laboratory of choice for our community, whose services exceed all requirements and quality standards of the industry, generating the highest level of satisfaction to our patients”, said Biocema's Laboratory Director, Dr. Adriana Lopez.

“We are a comprehensive laboratory with transparency and commitment to providing excellent service to all our patients. We are poised to providing a medical service in tuned with technology and modern procedures”, added President and CEO, Eduardo Cortez Dugarte.

Biocema's objective is to provide support and security to the medical community in the state of Aragua, Maracay as well as offering medical services and logistical assistance to individuals and organizations. Biocema also offers Corporate Care Services to all public and private entities.

Services provided by Biocema's laboratory include:



Complete Hematology

Creatinine

Glycemia

PCA3 Prostate Cancer Test

Stool Exams

Total Cholesterol

Triglycerides

Urea

Uric Acid

Urine Test

Alongside its commitment to educating the public on the benefits of stem cell preservation, GeneCell is always on the forefront in providing information for those who may require medical treatments. With more than a decade of experience, GeneCell has maintained a large presence in Latin America - promoting the practice and encouraging families to protect their loved ones.

About GeneCell International:

GeneCell International, LLC is a trusted provider in the collection, processing and storage of adult stem cells from various sources which have the potential to treat a variety of diseases and disorders. Headquartered in Miami, Florida and with local offices in Central Florida, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Honduras, Peru, Puerto Rico, and Venezuela, GeneCell operates state of the art laboratories and storage facilities for the cord blood and dental pulp of thousands of clients. For more information and to learn more about stem cells derived from cord blood, cord tissue, dental pulp or other GeneCell services, please visit our website at http://www.GeneCell.com.

