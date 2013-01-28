Alpine Property Management Managing Broker Erik Cavarra Closes on Luxury Snowmass Home

Cavarra Also Managing Sale of Mountain Sage Townhomes Development in Carbondale, CO

Managing Broker at Alpine Property Management, Erik Cavarra, closed on a luxury Snowmass home in December 2012. The home, located in The Pines neighborhood off of Owl Creek Road in Snowmass Village, is a six bedroom, single family home with an interior measuring a spacious 6,219 square feet.

The Snowmass home offers direct ski-in, ski-out access, making it perfectly situated for families and groups that enjoy skiing on Snowmass Mountain. In addition to direct ski access, this Pines neighborhood luxury Snowmass home features stunning mountain views, large interiors, and mountain home décor. The single family Snowmass home includes a total of 6 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms, a gourmet kitchen, 8 fireplaces, lush landscaping, and a number of innovative features, such as a snow melt patio and deck.

Though this particular luxury home in The Pines neighborhood in Snowmass has sold, Alpine Property Management offers luxury Snowmass home rentals and homes for sale that share similar qualities to The Pines Snowmass home. These homes include Casa de Gondola, Creekside Lodge, and Edwards Home.

Casa de Gondola presents quite possibly the best ski-in, ski-out access of any home in Snowmass Village. The six bedroom Snowmass vacation home rental offers great views of the Elk Camp Gondola, a newly remodeled interior, and a cozy living room with a wood-burning fireplace. Creekside Lodge, another luxury Snowmass home rental, sleeps up to 17 people in its 6 bedrooms. Located in the Two Creeks neighborhood in Snowmass Village, highlights of Creekside Lodge are the Great Room with a wood-burning fireplace and the large and spacious interiors. Edwards Home, a Snowmass home located in the Ridge Run neighborhood of Snowmass Village, has 7 bedrooms, a large family room with a home theater, and an outdoor fire pit and hot tub overlooking the spectacular Elk Mountains.

Cavarra is also managing the sale of several townhomes in Carbondale, Colorado, a small and quaint mountain community located about 30 miles outside of Aspen. The Mountain Sage Townhomes Development, located just off of Main Street in downtown Carbondale, has been sold, and now Cavarra is working on selling the individual townhome units. The Mountain Sage Development comprises 8 townhomes, of which 7 have recently been completed, with only one townhome currently in the process of completion. According to Cavarra, these Carbondale townhomes are well-suited and perfectly located for individuals looking to enjoy restaurants, shopping, and community events in Carbondale.

For more information about Snowmass vacation home rentals, Snowmass luxury homes that are on the market, and the Mountain Sage Townhomes in Carbondale, CO, contact Erik Cavarra at Alpine Property Management by calling 970-923-5600.

Alpine Property Management is a management company based in Aspen and Snowmass Village, Colorado. With 70 years of cumulative property management experience, their mission is to provide an exceptional overall experience and efficient, detailed service for both those renting a property and for those owners renting out their property. Alpine Property Management brings their passion for excellence and their attention to detail in providing outstanding services to guests staying in rental properties ranging from rental and private homes, condominiums, and townhouses in Aspen and Snowmass Village.

