UASRC to participate in 2013 IRC Summit with Elite Consulting Pro and Acculynx

The United Association of Storm Restoration Contractors (UASRC) has partnered with the 2013 IRC Summit and will participate in the one day storm restoration contractor leadership event along with Elite Consulting Pro and Acculynx.

The United Association of Storm Restoration Contractors (UASRC) has partnered with the 2013 IRC Summit and will participate in the one day storm restoration contractor leadership event along with Elite Consulting Pro and Acculynx.

The IRC Summit is an Elite Consulting Pro 1 day event designed from the ground up to provide roofing contractors with the powerful information necessary to dramatically increase their storm restoration business in 2013. Gain over 100 years of combined experience, knowledge and knowhow from our 7 featured expert speakers. Each speaker will present industry specific information empowering storm restoration businesses with the tools necessary to achieve overwhelming success in 2013.



Want to know the secrets of billing for and receiving O&P on all storm restoration jobs in 2013 (regardless of trades) with a 95% success rate?

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10360412.htm

Want to hear from an industry expert with nearly 20 years experience, on how to run a multi-million dollar storm restoration business spanning multiple states?

How about learning the techniques necessary to garner more multi-family/apartment storm restoration contracts in 2013?

Want to gain insight on winning the storm restoration "insurance appraisal process" from a licensed engineer?

Looking to win contracts for Federal government restoration and construction projects?

Companies that are interested in attending the IRC summit should visit: IRC SUMMIT or call 855-937-8676 for more information and seating availability.

To Pre-Register for this event, go to: IRC SUMMIT REGISTRATION

*Contractors will also have (2) one hour Q&A sessions with our expert speaker panel, to answer any questions regarding IRC Summit material.

Secure a spot today, invest in the success of your company in 2013!

The UASRC was formed in part to give property owners the information they need to make an informed decision in regards to their storm related repairs. Our facebook page UASRC Facebook has a lot of great information on the storm restoration industry. The UASRC also serves as a resource for property owners and contractors that have fallen victim to disreputable contractors, and insurance claim related issues.