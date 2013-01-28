Sportsideo's Next Sports Experience Interview Series Set to Launch February 1, 2013

Sportsideo, the rapidly growing sports social network and community announced today that it plans to launch its next series of exlcusive Sports Experience Interviews Friday, February 1, 2013. Sportsideo will release new interviews each week with athletes, coaches, scouts, trainers, nutritionists, executives, news reporters and others highlighting the impact and influence of each guest's sports experience.

Sportsideo, the rapidly growing sports social network and community announced today that it plans to launch its next series of Sports Experience Interviews Friday, February 1, 2013. Sportsideo will release new interviews each week with athletes, coaches, scouts, trainers, nutritionists, executives, news reporters and others highlighting the impact and influence of each guest's sports experience. Sportsideo's Sports Experience Interviews can be seen exclusively on Sportsideo.com.

"Sportsideo has grown rapidly since our launch last year,” said Steve Vesce, Co-Founder of Sportsideo. “We started Sportsideo with two simple beliefs: (1) people who participate in sports lead happier and more fulfilled lives; and (2) people who have a shared sports experience seem to understand each other better. We set out to celebrate the sports experience by enabling all of the participants in a sport – athletes, coaches, scouts, fans, trainers, agents, nutritionists, executives, news reporters and others – to connect and share knowledge of their favorite sports. The Sports Experience Interviews reflect Sportsideo's beliefs, our purpose and the experiences of our sports community,” Vesce concluded.

Chris Carelli, Director of Content Strategy for Sportsideo commented, “Sportsideo's view is unique in the sports world. We focus on the experiences of all participants in sports – not just celebrity athletes. We recognize that each person's sports experience provides valuable insights and inspiration to many people who are passionate about and who participate in a sport. The highest compliment we receive is when a member of our community says, ‘I watched your interview with so and so and realized how much we have in common.'”

Vesce continued, “Sports experiences create a common bond between all participants in sports around the world – whether you are the highest paid pro athlete or a weekend warrior and it doesn't matter if you coach a Big East basketball team or you coach your 7-year-old son's tee ball team. We believe the experience of taking part in a sport creates a common and universal familiarity among sport participants. Since we began, Sportsideo has completed approximately 50 Sports Experience Interviews. Whether we have interviewed celebrity athletes, sports entrepreneurs, Olympians, All-American athletes, MMA Pro's, or others, we are most proud of the fact that our interviews communicate the positive power of the interviewee's sports experience and those experiences resonate with those in our community who participate in the more than 100 sports played around the world.”

Veteran sports broadcaster, Keith Irizarry, conducts the Sports Experience Interviews for Sportsideo. The first interview in this year's series is with international soccer reporter, Michelle Ackermann. Ms. Ackermann, who currently resides in Barcelona, covers FC Barcelona. Her past includes extensive coverage of the MLS and the U.S. National Soccer Team.

About Sportsideo

Sportsideo is the fast growing sports social network of pro and amateur athletes, fans, coaches, scouts, trainers, nutritionists, executives and news reporters. Connect with others in your favorite sports – share your sports knowledge and experience – collect High 5's and grow your “Fan” base. This is the “pro experience” – the same experience enjoyed by professional athletes whenever they enter their locker room – free, easy and instant access to the people and information in your sport. Sportsideo began with two simple beliefs: 1) Participating in sports is good and helps children and adults lead happier, healthier and more fulfilling lives; and 2) people who share sports experiences improve their understanding of, and respect for each other. You can see our pre-launch interview on Fox News Live, join Sportsideo at Sportsideo and keep current on the latest on Sportsideo by visiting Sportsideo's Facebook page, following us on Twitter or visiting our YouTube Channel.

