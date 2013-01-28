AssureSign E-Signature User Experience Enhanced with Latest Product Release

New version introduces improved mobile user interface and signing capabilities

AssureSign LLC, a leader in electronic signature software, today announced the official release of the latest offering of its AssureSign product, AssureSign v4.2. With this new release, AssureSign delivers a higher degree of usability, as well as improved mobile signing capabilities. These enhancements are primarily a direct result of input from our rapidly expanding domestic and international customer base.

AssureSign is a web-hosted and on-premise software application that facilitates the capture of electronic signatures on any document in an all-digital, highly secure environment. AssureSign v4.2 features an improved signing interface which has been optimized for signers using mobile devices, featuring a dedicated interface targeting smaller screen sizes, performance optimizations to improve the signing experience when lower levels of processing power and memory are available, touch support including pinch-to-zoom and full support for complex document workflows sent via Envelopes. Initial support is available for devices including:



iPad (iOS 4+)

iPhone (3GS+, iOS 4+)

iPod Touch (iOS 4+)

Android Tablet (Android 2.3+)

Android Phone (Android 2.3+)

Other significant enhancements in AssureSign v4.2 include improved support for Microsoft Internet Explorer 10, as well as additional customization capabilities requested by clients, including mobile logo branding.

“AssureSign is committed to providing an electronic signature solution that is easy and efficient for companies and their customers,” said David W. Brinkman, AssureSign's president and chief executive officer. “With the enhancements to mobile signing capabilities included in this release, AssureSign users are provided a more efficient signing process for a more cohesive and intuitive experience for their customers, enabling them to sign documents on any device, anywhere, anytime.”

About AssureSign LLC

AssureSign LLC is a Silver Depth Managed Microsoft Partner and a leading provider of web-based and on-premise electronic signature software, enabling users to obtain written authorizations on any document, anywhere, at any time. AssureSign is a highly secure and flexible “cloud computing” application, and the only e-signature provider with a five year track record of providing customers with 99.99%. Using the standards-based DocumentNOW® and DocumentTRAK™ integration tools, AssureSign can easily integrate with existing business processes within any enterprise, regardless of size. AssureSign's experience extends over 11 years and comprises more than 170 million unique signature events. AssureSign customers consistently experience dramatic cost savings, as well as significant reduction in the time to execute documents. For more information visit http://www.assuresign.com or follow AssureSign on Twitter at twitter.com/assuresign.

