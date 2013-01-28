Oaks Christian Online High School Junior Takes Advanced Placement Courses While Living outside Paris

Helen Kirkby takes her high-level studies on the road for a semester.

Helen Kirkby will be travelling in February with her parents to Paris while completing her spring semester with Oaks Christian Online High School. Along with three honors courses, Helen is also taking Advanced Placement (AP) Art History, AP World History and AP English Language and will be completing her exams at the American School of Paris in May. Helen's parents are Physics professors at the University of California, Irvine, and her father will be participating in research at the Saclay Nuclear Research Lab south of Paris. The family will be living near Versailles, and Helen hopes to make use of her busy but flexible study schedule to participate in the culture and take advantage of the once-in-a-lifetime experience. She even hopes to take her Tae Kwon Do skills as a junior black belt to a studio in her new city.

Helen is a serious student who hopes to attend Stanford, UC Berkley or another highly acclaimed university in the future. She is planning on studying pre-law and already has ideas of where she would like to attend law school. Her aspirations are confirmed through her recent perfect, 2400 score on her SAT exam. She is apprehensive about travelling while studying for high-stakes AP testing, but feels better after her recent SAT test scores and knows this opportunity with her family will not come again. An elated Helen states, “With the 2400 SAT score, I feel that there is no need to explain my scores anymore; my hard work has paid off.”

