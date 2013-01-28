Local and More Convenient – Grantham Solicitors Move into Town Centre

Leading Grantham law firm, JMP Solicitors, are on the move, having outgrown their existing premises. On Friday 1st February they open for business at the Autumn Park Business Centre on Dysart Road in Grantham, Lincolnshire.

The move is a result of continued success in achieving compensation for personal injury accident victims and providing an increasing range of legal services for both individuals and business clients.

JMP Solicitors are approachable, accessible and straightforward in the way they provide legal services and the move to the new bespoke premises is designed to facilitate these values. Clients will benefit from free parking, specialist legal expertise and the opportunity to have their case conducted on a ‘no win, no fee' basis where possible, enabling people to pursue claims that they otherwise may have been unable to finance. Clients are also welcome to call in to the office without an appointment and with no obligation.

Commenting on the decision to locate nearer to Grantham town centre Ian Howard, Managing Director of JMP Solicitors, said: “Our continued expansion has led to the need for larger premises. We have been based at a nearby business park for over 10 years and the move is a result of ongoing growth and business success.”

“Changes to the way that accident claims are conducted are due to take effect from April 2013. These changes could potentially result in a significant number of claimants being refused access to justice. The need to be easily accessible to potential clients is more important than ever and we feel this puts us in a prime location to better serve the local community as well as those further afield.

“We have been specialists in complex and higher value personal injury matters for some time, in addition to advising on Wills and Probate matters” he adds. “In these cases, the ability to meet face to face with clients can be invaluable. Likewise, our new location should be more convenient for meeting with our commercial clients, for whom we are extending our services in employment law and debt recovery advice.

“We are delighted with the move as we feel it is important to take a place more at the heart of the local and business community.”

JMP's commitment to the local community is also reflected in their sponsorship of the Lincolnshire Vulcans Swimming club and Grantham-based Kesteven Rugby Club.

Professionally, the Grantham office of JMP Solicitors has been awarded with corporate accreditation by the Association of Personal Injury Lawyers (APIL) while Ian Howard has also been recognised by APIL as a Senior Litigator, an acknowledgement of his many years experience on the front line of personal injury litigation.

The firm will be relocating to their new premises on Friday 1st February 2013.

Notes to Editors:

1) JMP Solicitors are dedicated to helping their clients get access to justice and the right compensation - quickly. Their specialisation is personal injury accident claims of all kinds including accidents at work, industrial disease, complex injury claims, clinical negligence and Wills & Probate. They also have offices in Warrington, Cheshire and Central London and have been repeatedly awarded by Investors in People.

2) They also provide legal advice for commercial clients on litigation matters, debt recovery, employment law for employers and professional negligence claims.

3) JMP Solicitors are authorised and regulated by the Solicitors Regulation Authority (no. 344359).

4) The new address is JMP Solicitors, Autumn Park Business Centre, Dysart Road, Grantham, Lincs NG31 7EU (opposite Oceans Health Club and Bowling Alley)

5) More about the Association of Personal Injury Lawyers

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10358268.htm