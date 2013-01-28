Baslercoinc Would Like to Announce the New Layered Paper Color Option for Post-it® Note Pads

Baslercoinc is now offering a new option for Post-it® Note pads in which the customer can choose up to four paper colors to have within each pad. There are five standard paper colors and four neon paper colors to choose from.

Companies looking for a unique marketing piece that is cost effective and eye catching will love Baslercoinc's new layered pad option. This new option allows customers to choose up to four paper colors, out of nine, to be used within each of their custom printed Post-it® Note pads.

Companies will find the new layered Post-it® Note pad from Baslercoinc.com a great option to be used by marketing and sales departments as sales call leave behinds or tradeshow handouts. This low cost, eye catching sales piece is already meeting with surprising success and is being embraced by companies, small and large.

Custom Post-it® Notes printed with company contact information on this colorful display will certainly grab the attention of clients and prospects, and will create top-of-mind awareness for the company's name, products and services. Baslercoinc's layered pad option is available on all standard sizes as well as custom sizes if desired. “In addition to the layered pad, we are also finding that companies are interested in putting a message from the President or CEO on the first sheet of their pads using our custom top sheet option.” says Eric Graves, National Sales Manager at Baslercoinc.

Baslercoinc is keeping up with their customers' needs by offering both unique and cost effective ways to reach their clients/prospects.

Baslercoinc products include regular and die-cut pads, cubes, flags, pens, highlighters, organizers and dispensers. Baslercoinc also provides a variety of unique options such as custom top sheet printing, alternating copy (rotating throughout the pad), second side printing, quick response on large quantity orders and custom sizes. To review additional products, visit us at http://www.baslercoinc.com/



For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10358054.htm