Allurez Delivers a New Jewelry Section Devoted Entirely to Push Presents

A recent survey shows 55% of women are expecting a push present gift after they deliver their babies. Gifts that sparkle, glimmer and shine are the most popular new mommy present.

Recently a survey by BabyCenter.com revealed that 55% of the soon-to-be moms wanted a push present from their significant other. Also called "baby mama gift," "push gift," or "baby bauble," push presents are becoming increasingly popular. The BabyCenter.com survey also showed that 38% of new mother's had received a gift from their mate as a push present, with jewelry being the most popular new mommy present.

Dads-to-be are certainly feeling the pressure. Although most parents agree that the birth of the baby is present enough, men are increasingly aware that a special “thank-you” may be well deserved. This concept may be fueled by celebrity daddies that are presenting their baby mamas with lavish gifts.

Nicole Kidman received a $73,000 sparkling bauble for her delivery, while Rachel Zoe's husband presented her with a 10-carat [diamond ring when their son, Skyler, was born. Jennifer Lopez received a double reward when she had her twins, with a $300,000 canary diamond ring, plus a set of diamond earrings worth a cool 2.5 million.

They say Valentine's Day was invented by the card industry to sell more cards. The same is not the case for push presents and the jewelry industry. The tradition is believed to have begun in England when the man was expected to buy the woman an elegant ring. In India, gold jewelry is given, with more elaborate baubles being given when boys are born. This push present custom has now made its way to the U.S. and shows no sign of being a passing phase.

An Allurez spokesperson recently commented on push presents, saying, “With so many of our clients requesting push presents, we have created an entire category devoted to them. Most popular gifts fall into two areas; birthstone jewelry and stackable gemstone rings that can include the birthstone of their new baby. ”

Want to keep up the Kardashians? Scott Disick bought Kourtney a pair of diamonds studs. Looking to match Ben Affleck's gift to Jennifer Garner means buying a large diamond ring. Not to be outdone, Jessica Simpson received a $30,000 collection of platinum bracelets, plus a matching amethyst necklace and band, when she gave birth to a baby girl.

“The internet is filled with meaningful and whimsical gifts for the new mom. Unlike many push present gifts available, however, jewelry lasts a lifetime.”

Allurez is an established designer and retailer known for their [stackable rings, diamond engagement rings and other fine jewelry. They are headquartered in New York, where they have multiple offices. Their mission is to provide customers with high end jewelry at affordable prices, and to educate the public about the jewelry industry including industry trends. Allurez has recently been awarded The Bride's Choice Awards 2013.

You can visit Allurez online at allurez.com.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10357908.htm