Wysebridge Patent Bar Review Discusses Major Changes To The Patent Bar Exam

April Showers Bring Flowers and Significant Changes to the Patent Bar Exam

Bryan Doreian, President of Wysebridge Patent Bar Review, recently discussed upcoming changes to the patent bar exam with several test-takers online. Sensing a growing level of uneasiness over what to expect, Bryan and the Wysebridge team expanded their study review materials to help test-takers prepare for these changes.

The main point brought out was this: In April, the USPTO will implement some of the biggest revisions to the Patent Bar Examination to ever occur. This has left many individuals pursuing a career as a patent agent or attorney scrambling to register for, and pass, the exam prior to these major changes. These pending alterations to the exam come on the heels of perhaps the largest patent system overhaul since 1836: The Leahy-Smith America Invents Act (AIA).

In the past, the patent bar exam was fairly predictable and unchanging, as the USPTO clearly focused on major topics and broad rules, rather than focusing down on random or otherwise obtuse rules. Thus, a lot of questions focused on how to respond to Office Actions, how to initiate an appeal, how to obtain filing dates, etc. Now, with major changes being implemented, test-takers can expect to see a fairly big shift in the content being tested.

On September 16, 2012, the Leahy-Smith America Invents Act went into effect. Or more commonly referred to as the AIA. In allowing this act, the USPTO implemented a substantial change to the patent legal landscape, which means that current patent practitioners, as well as those preparing to become a patent agent or attorney, must be familiar and up to date in order to stay both relevant, and perform their jobs with the utmost of credibility and understanding (besides the legal ramifications of not knowing these changes)!

The list below outline the major changes to rules and policies that will begin to be heavily implemented and tested post April.

1. Inventor's oath or declaration.

2. Pre-issuance submissions.

3. Supplemental examination.

4. Citation of patent owner claim scope statements.

5. Post grant review (PGR)

6. Inter partes review.

7. Covered business method review.

For a fuller description of the changes being made, Wysebridge Patent Bar Review has provided a nice post highlighting these changes and supplying brief descriptions of what these changes mean.

The take away message that Bryan highlighted: Know what's coming down the pipeline, and know the changes that will be implemented. The USPTO released several briefs, the material of which will be implemented to the exam. Bryan, in talking with test-takers, recommended utilizing some summaries and broader overviews to grasp the meaning before plowing through the materials. Lastly, Pre-April, the Patent Bar exam will look fairly similar to past exams, with the bulk of material being testing sourced from a database of fairly well known questions. Post-April, it's anyone's guess, but the odds are looking like some substantial updates to the pool of questions, and the focus of what's being tested. If you are thinking of taking the test sometime soon, try and do it before April.

