Character Cottages launches the fabulous "Churn Valley House"

Cotswolds holiday letting business, Character Cottages, today announces "Churn Valley House" as part of its portfolio of large holiday cottages in the Cotswolds. This luxury, five bedroomed holiday home is now available for holiday lets for up to ten guests.

Surrounded by stunning Cotswolds countryside and presented to an exceptional standard, Churn Valley House is the epitome of the classic English country house. Mat Faraday, a Director of Character Cottages, says: "Sitting on a hillside, overlooking the River Churn, the house is a wildlife lover's paradise, with deer, hedgehogs, barn owls, badgers and woodpeckers all present in the area". Despite its tranquil setting, Churn Valley House is located just outside the small village of Rendcomb and is only six miles from Cirencester, the largest of the Cotswold market towns.

Churn Valley House has been lovingly refurbished and extended by its current owner, keeping all the character of a large Cotswolds cottage, whilst taking maximum advantage of the rural setting and spectacular views. The house contains many character features, including two wood burning stoves, a grand piano, flagstone floors, a four oven aga and beautiful furniture and decorations. Mat noted: "Complementing the character features, the house has modern facilities, including en-suite bathrooms and TVs in every bedroom, two further TVs downstairs, DVD players, an iPod dock, wireless internet access and a well equipped kitchen".

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prwebcharacter-cottages/cotswolds/prweb10357405.htm