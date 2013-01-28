ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Super Bowl Countdown: 5 More Days of Prizes from h.h. gregg and Samsung; Super h.h. gives Sweepstakes Giving Away HDTVs, Tablets, Home Theater Systems

by Benzinga Staff
January 28, 2013 3:03 AM | 2 min read

The Super h.h. gives Sweepstakes continues for five more days up to the Super Bowl and winners are scoring Samsung HDTVs, Galaxy Note tablets and home theater systems, plus autographed gear from Dan Marino

Indianapolis, Indiana (PRWEB) January 28, 2013

The Super h.h. gives Sweepstakes continues for five more days up to the Super Bowl and winners are scoring Samsung HDTVs, Galaxy Note tablets and home theater systems, plus autographed gear from Dan Marino as appliance and electronics leader h.h. gregg and Samsung keep the prize giveaway rolling until February 2.

Angela Byerline of Springfield, Illinois just won a Samsung Galaxy Tablet:

“Wow!! Thank you so much. You made my day!! I just love h.h. gregg. I was so happy when they opened a store here :)”

Call Your Play: 5 Days Left, Three Ways to Win

Daily Prizes:
Samsung 51" 720p Plasma HDTV's and Samsung 16GB 10.01" Android Galaxy Note Tablets

Weekly Prizes:
Dan Marino-Signed Game Day Jerseys, Replica Helmets, Footballs
Samsung 55" LED Smart HDTVs and Samsung 3D Blu-ray 5.1 Channel Home Theater Systems

Grand Prize:
Dan Marino-Signed Game Day Jersey, Authentic Helmet, Football
Samsung 60" 3D LED Smart HDTV and Samsung 3D Blu-ray 5.1 Channel Home Theater

Join to Win: Sign up with the h.h. gregg FaceBook team
Share Video for Another Chance to Score

Players can join the h.h. gregg team and register for the daily prize at http://www.facebook.com/hhgregg and at http://www.hhgregg.com/samsung . They can also add friends to the team and win another daily entry by sharing the Sweepstakes' fun official video, “Gameday Rube Goldberg”, and give friends a chance to win, too. Check it out at http://youtu.be/6clIj5NZfaI and share it on to increase the chances of winning.

h.h. gregg
h.h. gregg is a specialty retailer of consumer electronics, home appliances, computers, mobile products and related services operating under the name h.h.gregg(TM) and Fine Lines(TM).
h.h. gregg operates 223 stores in Alabama, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Mississippi, Missouri, New Jersey, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia and Wisconsin.

Contact:
h.h. gregg
Jeff Pearson, 317-816-1529
Jeff.Pearson(at)hhgregg(dot)com

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10356138.htm

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: