EnvironmentalLights.com Receives Houzz's 'Best of Remodeling' Award for Second Year in a Row

Annual Survey and Analysis of 11 Million Monthly Houzz Users Reveals Top-Rated U.S. Professionals

EnvironmentalLights.com, an online retailer for high-quality, energy-efficient LED lighting, has been awarded “Best Of Remodeling” 2013 by Houzz, the leading online platform for residential remodeling and design. The ‘Best of' winners are professionals recognized by the Houzz community for delivering exceptional customer service and results, and for creating the most inspiring and innovative residential designs in the past year.

Fewer than 3% of Houzz professionals received the award. This is the second year in a row that EnvironmentalLights.com has won this award since joining in 2012.

The Houzz “Best Of Remodeling” award for 2013 is given in two categories: Customer Satisfaction and Design. Customer Satisfaction award winners are based on homeowner members who rated their experience working with remodeling professionals in 12 categories ranging from architects, and interior designers to contractors and other residential remodeling professionals. Design award winners' work was the most popular among the 11 million users, also known as “Houzzers,” who saved more than 124 million professional images to their personal ideabooks via the Houzz site and iPad/iPhone app.

“We enjoy participating in the online discussions on Houzz and have uploaded over 300 photos and featured 30 key projects on our Houzz profile in the past year,” said Stacy Brown, Marketing Director for EnvironmentalLights.com. “We want to be a resource for users to find new installation ideas as well as quality low-voltage LED lighting products.”

Houzz Customer Satisfaction Award

EnvironmentalLights.com won the Customer Satisfaction category for their “Best of Remodeling” Award. Primarily serving lighting designers, architects, electrical contractors and other professionals, EnvironmentalLights.com offers a broad selection of LED under cabinet lighting, rope and strip lighting, dimmers/controllers, landscape lights and other LED lighting solutions for commercial and residential applications.

“We put our efforts into not only the best products, but the best team,” said Greg Thorson, president and CEO of EnvironmentalLights.com. “Our sales engineers provide expert advice in the selection and design of lighting systems, and work hand-in-hand with their customers until the installation is complete.”

“I've had the pleasure of working with Environmental Lights for several years and they have always surpassed my expectations,” said Tracy Mitchell, owner of Mitchell Exclusive Billiard Designs. “As a manufacturer of custom contemporary pool tables, we often have challenges when it comes to lighting our product. However, I know I can always call or email the staff at Environmental Lights and receive knowledgeable and helpful information. They also offer solutions that help me improve my business and make my product look even better.”

With Houzz, homeowners can identify not only the top-rated professionals like EnvironmentalLights.com, but also those whose work visually aligns with their own design goals. Homeowners can also evaluate professionals by contacting them directly on the Houzz platform, asking questions about their work and evaluating their responses to questions from others in the Houzz community.

“Environmental Lights is a very reliable company with great products and customer service. I use them often in my design projects & my team at my design-build company East Side Interiors love working with their LED light options,” said designer Jessica Goudreau of East Side Interiors in New York. “The client is always satisfied & our vision is executed perfectly. We will continue to work with Environmental Lights on all our upcoming projects!”

About EnvironmentalLights.com

EnvironmentalLights.com is a leading resource for sustainable, energy-efficient LED lighting products to meet the needs of business, commercial and residential clients. The company offers a broad spectrum of LED light bulbs, strip and rope light, under cabinet light systems, Christmas lights, dimmers, controls and necessary hardware for any lighting project. For more information, visit http://www.EnvironmentalLights.com or connect with them at http://www.houzz.com/pro/environmentallights/.

About Houzz

Houzz is a leading online platform for home remodeling, providing inspiration, information, ‘advice and support for homeowners and home improvement professionals through its website and mobile applications. Houzz features the largest residential design database in the world, articles written by design experts, product recommendations, a vibrant community powered by social tools, and information on more than 1.5 million remodeling and design professionals worldwide who can help turn ideas into reality. For more information, visit http://www.houzz.com.

