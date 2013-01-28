Three ICRH Partners Named 2013 Top Rated Lawyers in Health Care

Robert H. Iseman, Carol Hyde, and Richard Frankel of Iseman, Cunningham, Riester & Hyde, LLP named 2013 Top Rated Lawyers in Health Care

Iseman, Cunningham, Riester & Hyde, LLP is pleased to announce Robert H. Iseman, Carol Hyde and Richard Frankel, partners in the firm, have each been named a 2013 Top Rated Lawyer in Health Care by American Lawyer Media and Martindale-Hubbell. The complete list of Top Rated Lawyers will be highlighted in the February 2013 issues of The American Lawyer and Corporate Counsel magazines.

Bob, Carol and Rich have all previously achieved the AV Preeminent® peer review rating of Martindale-Hubbell, the highest rating in legal ability and ethical standards. For over a century, Martindale's Peer Review Ratings have provided authoritative information on the legal profession. Peer Review Ratings reflect the confidential opinions of members of the bar and judiciary.

Robert H. Iseman has represented both institutional and individual health care providers and health care insurers for more than 35 years. He has provided a full range of legal services for multi-provider health care systems, hospitals, physician practice groups, health maintenance organizations, and other health care providers and third-party payors. Areas of representation include corporate governance and compliance issues, integrated health care delivery systems, medical staff relationships, peer review, corporate and medical staff bylaws, risk management, provider reimbursement, vendor contracts, certificate of need applications, fraud and abuse, joint ventures, tax issues and real estate.

Carol Hyde practices primarily in the areas of health care law and business transactions. She has counseled a variety of health care-related clients, including hospitals, nursing homes, diagnostic and treatment centers, drug and alcohol treatment centers, hospices, independent practice associations, third-party administrators, and private physicians and practitioners with respect to a full range of issues such as corporate and regulatory compliance, reimbursement, negotiation of contracts, employment and employee benefits, and real estate matters. Carol has substantial experience in the development of health care facilities and their financing. She also represents not-for-profit organizations and closely held businesses outside the health care field.

Richard Frankel focuses his practice in the areas of health care, business transactions, real estate transactions, commercial lending and estate planning. He has counseled a variety of clients, including hospitals, nursing homes, physicians, lending institutions, low-income housing corporations, contractors and individuals with respect to the full range of corporate, regulatory, contract, construction and real estate matters. Rich also has substantial experience in the tax-exempt financing of health care facilities, mortgage and asset-based financing for a variety of for-profit and not-for-profit entities, and acquisition structuring and financing. He is knowledgeable in the drafting of wills, powers of attorney, and health care proxies, and he has advised clients in matters relating to the probate and administration of estates.

About Iseman, Cunningham, Riester & Hyde, LLP

Iseman Cunningham Riester & Hyde, LLP, is a seasoned team of transactional and trial lawyers committed to serving you with effective, efficient legal representation. Their attorneys provide you with the same service they would expect if they were the client. They combine the broad perspective of generalists with skill in their respective fields. Although they prefer cooperation, they are ready to aggressively represent your interests in court, if necessary.

Iseman, Cunningham, Riester & Hyde, LLP is a member of the International Society of Primerus Law Firms.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prwebTop-Law-Firm-New-York/ICRH/prweb10349832.htm