ExamForce Releases Practice Exams for the Microsoft 70-461 Querying SQL Server 2012

ExamForce continues to forge a strong commitment to Database professionals with the release of the Microsoft 70-461 Querying SQL Server 2012.

Highlighting the increase in demand for qualified database professionals,ExamForce announces today its release of the Microsoft 70-461 Querying SQL Server 2012 CramMaster exam preparation. The 70-461 SQL 2012 exam is one of the core requirements for Microsoft's Database certification path.

For database professionals seeking to achieve:

Must successfully pass the 70-461 Querying SQL Server 2012 exam.

MCSA (Solutions Associate) on SQL Server 2012

MCSE (Solutions Expert) on both Data Platform and Business Intelligence

MCSM (Solutions Master) on Data Platform

“I'm pleased we are one of the first to offer legitimate exam preparation for Microsoft's 2012 Database certification path” said ExamForce president Kevin Forcier. “With the demand for qualified database professional growing, we will continue to build quality training and exam preparation for those who seek to advance their careers through the certification process”.

ExamForce's triple testing methodology is included with every practice exam. The Microsoft 70-461 Querying SQL Server 2012 CramMaster software includes over 175 practice questions with exam quality simulations to test your endurance for the upcoming exam.

CramMaster practice exams cover all 4 vendor specified exam objectives including;



Create Database Objects

Work with Data

Modify Data

Troubleshoot & Optimize

About ExamForce

A division of LearnForce Partners LLC, ExamForce was founded in 1999 to assist individuals and organizations with preparing for and passing IT certification exams. Since our inception, our industry recognized materials have assisted countless people in growing their knowledge and advancing their careers. ExamForce develops and sells training and practice test software, audio preparation programs, study guides and flash cards for the Information Technology, Financial and Trade marketplaces.

