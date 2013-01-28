Safety Training Seminars is Now Teaching American Heart Association BLS for Healthcare Provider CPR Certification Training Classes in Novato, CA

BLS CPR Training Courses by the American Heart Association

Marin County CPR Classes is now teaching American Heart Association BLS CPR certification classes in Marin County. The American Heart Association Basic Life Support for the Healthcare Provider CPR (AHA BLS for the HCP, BCLS) course covers CPR, choke-saving, 2 person CPR, bag valve mask, and AED (defibrillator use) for all age groups (adults, children, & infants). This BLS course is for recertification (renewal) or first time students.

Marin County CPR classes is an official American Heart Association BLS CPR Training Center (AHA – CA20784). This means the certification cards can be issued on the day of the class. The BLS training is taught about 4 times per month in Novato on weekends and during the week.This certification is appropriate for people in the healthcare or medical profession such as nurses, nursing students, EMTs, dentists (receive CE credits from the California Dental Board).

There are some people who do not need the CPR certification for the medical field. The American Heart Association has another class called Heartsaver CPR & First-aid which is for those who take care of children, parents, teachers, construction workers or the general public.

