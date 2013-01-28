Announcing Information Security Awareness Made Easy

New information security awareness training program addresses the compliance needs of small and medium-sized businesses.

Information Shield, the leading provider of information security policy and compliance solutions, today announced a new program to bring information security training within reach of any business. Information Security Awareness Made Easy enables businesses to address the key regulatory requirement of training employees on information security principles. Security awareness training is required by every major data protection law including HIPPA/HiTECH, GLBA, PCI-DSS and FISMA.

“Every federal and industry-specific information security mandate requires organizations to educate users in information security principles," said David Lineman, president and CEO of Information Shield. “However, most organizations don't have the resources to put together an official training program. This new package is designed to enable business with as little as 10 people to satisfy this critical requirement at an extremely affordable price."

People are the Weakest Link

Data breach studies continually point people as the largest source of costly data breaches. For example, a recent study of 1200 data breaches within the US Government found that 95% of the breaches could be traced to human error. Despite this fact, security awareness training is still ignored by many organizations.

"A large part of the reason training is not done is that it is difficult to know exactly what to cover in the training and then how to deliver it to the organization," said Mr. Lineman. "Our new offering makes this as seamless as possible."

About Information Security Awareness Training Made Easy

Information Security Awareness Training Made Easy provides convenient, hosted information security training available to any user with a web browser. The computer-based-training (CBT) modules are available via a secure portal to reduce cost and effort. The program can be setup within an hour. A company administrator can quickly track the progress of users and run compliance reports. Each user receives a course completion certificate that can be printed.

In addition to the online training, Information Security Awareness Training Made Easy comes with a sample Personnel Security Policy which links the training program to key regulatory requirements.

Topics included in the training include Internet threats, social engineering, protecting data, mobile computing and physical security. Specific courses for PCI-DSS and HIPAA are also available. Interested organizations can contact Information Shield for a free demonstration of the software and training reports.

About Information Shield

Information Shield is a global provider of information security policy and data privacy leading practices. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Information Shield's library of security publications allow organizations to effectively build policy-based security programs that focus on compliance with international regulations. For more information, please visit http://www.informationshield.com, email sales(at)informationshield(dot)com or call 1.888.641.0500.

