StayParked Inc is Now Offering Samples of its Products to Vehicle Owners as a Promotional Campaign; Products are Available Only For a Limited Time

StayParked Inc starts aggressive campaign by going to vehicle owners whom are parked in their vehicles asking them if they would like a sample of any of their signage products.

It's with great enthusiasm that StayParked Inc is now pursuing an advertising campaign to promote samples of its products to any vehicle owner that is parked in his or her vehicle.

StayParked Inc goes from car to car asking those whom are parked if they would like to accept a sample of the products.

The results: vehicle owners are first surprised that there is actually a product that gives a 'heads-up' to other vehicle owners that they are not leaving their parking spot.

Customers gladly accept them without hesitation and immediately use them. The reaction of when motorists pass-by is they are puzzled at first, but then get the message.

It was observed that many 'parking spot searchers' actually stop and ask those with the products where they got them from.

Comments by those whom see these products on vehicles are: "I can't believe there is a product out there like that", "Dude, I gotta have that", "What a great idea", and the like.

The end result is that 'parking space searches' can visually see that these products do work in their behalf, helping to alert them that they do not have to waste their time cruising for anyone that might be leaving their parking spot.

These products also have been getting great reviews from Traffic Radio Reporters in NYC commenting that the concept is very unique and viable.

These items are in high-demand. If you would like to get these products in your hand, they are being offered at no charge for only a limited time.

