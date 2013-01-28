Lifeline Direct Insurance Services Now Provides Instant Life Insurance Approval Options

Lifeline Direct Insurance Services, a nationally branded life insurance agency specializing in term life insurance, now provides instant life insurance approval options.

Lifeline Direct Insurance Services provides clients transparency in their insurance options by finding the appropriate insurance plan for their specific situation at the most competitive prices on the market. Lifeline Direct released a post this week titled “Instant Life Insurance Approval.”

“More and more clients these days prefer the instant life insurance approval options on the market in comparison to the old traditional approval process for life insurance which can take up to 150 days from the point of application. There are a few different life insurance options for instant approval but the main question clients need to figure out is if they want a medical exam or not?.” stated by Matthew Loughran, from Lifeline Direct Insurance Services.

