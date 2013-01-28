TenantScreeningUSA.com's New SmartMove Platform Helps Prevent Identity Theft in a World where Some Estimates Claim Identity Theft Occurs Every 3 Seconds

There are a number of steps one can take to identify and protect from Identity Theft. And, TenantScreeningUSA.com has a new program, SmartMove®, that will assist potential renters.

Protecting one's identity should be a paramount concern, especially when exchanging information via paper documents. Anytime a paper document is created the potential for identity theft is heightened. This can occur with tax documents, job applications, and rental agreements.

SmartMove® is a unique program that allows for the safe and secure transmission of information between tenant and landlord. This program allows a renter the peace of mind required when exchanging sensitive information, especially in an era of rapid and costly Identity Theft.

Key elements of SmartMove® are:



SmartMove® accounts are Internet based and information exchanges occur through secure email portals.

Social Security Number is sent directly to TransUnion (one of the three big credit bureaus in the USA). It is not provided on a written document nor is it sent to a landlord or property manager.

SmartMove® provides a leasing recommendation, credit report and criminal history directly to the landlord.

Sensitive data, such as Social Security Numbers, birth date, and/or bank account numbers are not shared.

Renter's credit score will not be affected negatively. A request through SmartMove® is a "soft hit," one initiated by the consumer, not an external party, such as a landlord or property manager.

With a world filled with data and the requirements of data transmission increasing, SmartMove® is a helpful tool in preventing identity theft.

Identity theft is a rapidly growing concern in the United States and around the world. Some estimates suggest that identity theft occurs every 3 seconds.

http://www.cbsnews.com/stories/2008/11/17/earlyshow/contributors/susankoeppen/main4608870.shtml

The FTC (Federal Trade Commission) defines Identity Theft as:

Identity theft occurs when someone uses your personally identifying information, like your name, Social Security number, or credit card number, without your permission, to commit fraud or other crimes. http://www.ftc.gov/bcp/edu/microsites/idtheft/consumers/about-identity-theft.html

Consider three key points of data mentioned above:

1. Name

2. Social Security Number

3. Credit Card Number

and add a fourth:

4. Date of Birth

With these four points of data identity theft can occur with relative ease.

Tax documents, job applications, and rental agreements require some combination of the aforementioned data points. They are commonly provided on paper documents.

A typical rental or leasing application requires a variety of information that a landlord uses to check credit, employment, and previous rental relationships. This information generally includes social security number, full name (first, middle, last) and, in some circumstances, date of birth. With a social security number combined with a full name on a paper rental application there is enough data to create fraudulent credit card accounts. In the tenant screening process paper applications can get lost or inadvertently stolen. In an older blog article from ApartmentTherapy.com a writer shares an event where his sister's potential landlord had his bag, containing her application, stolen. (http://www.apartmenttherapy.com/can-you-protect-117345)

There are ways an individual can protect themselves from identity theft. These steps would include the use of strong, frequently changed passwords; shredding information-sensitive data and documents; safeguarding smartphones; limiting information shared on social media networks such as Facebook; and, monitoring ones credit report. (http://money.usnews.com/money/blogs/my-money/2012/12/18/6-tips-to-protect-yourself-from-identity-theft)

Adam Almeida, CEO and President of TenantScreeningUSA.com, states: "Paper applications are a thing of the past, especially with Tenant applications. With identity theft running rampant it is all too easy to exploit misplaced, stolen, or lost paper tenant applications. TenantScreeningUSA.com offers a solution that helps prevent misplaced information."

With SmartMove® TenantScreeningUSA.com can greatly assist one in protecting their identity, specifically for renters in transacting information with potential landlords and property managers.

