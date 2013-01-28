Col. Steve Moes, USAF (Ret.) Joins LRS Federal as Chief Operating Officer

Steve Moes joins LRS Federal, a Service-Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) as Chief Operating Officer.

LRS Federal, an engineering and technical services company providing nationwide services to the federal government, is pleased to announce that Steve Moes has joined LRS Federal as a member and Chief Operating Officer. In this executive leadership position, Steve will lead the continued growth of LRS Federal by overseeing the operations for all company programs and projects. LRS Federal is currently providing support to the United States Air Force, United States Army, Department of Homeland Security, Department of Energy, Veterans Administration and US Army Corps of Engineers.

Moes has an outstanding leadership record as a retired United States Air Force colonel, vice president at ARCADIS, an MBA in Finance from Marymount University and a 1981 graduate of the United States Air Force Academy. His varied command assignments included Squadron Commander in Germany, Chief of Programs Division at Air Force Reserve Headquarters and as 11th Air Force Civil Engineer and Deputy Commander of the 611th Air Support Group in Alaska. After retiring from the Air Force, Moes spent six years at a Fortune 500 multinational engineering and environmental consulting company before joining LRS Federal.

“Steve is exactly the kind of person we need to provide the leadership, experience and vision that is required to take LRS to the next level of growth as a federal contractor,” said LRS CEO, Sean Logan, a 1985 Naval Academy graduate. “His expertise in environmental services, engineering, construction and emergency response offers the specific experience for the programs and projects we are currently offering our federal clients, and the leadership skill he developed as a senior Air Force officer provides the vision for building our future.”

LRS Federal is a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) with headquarters outside Annapolis, Maryland and supports federal projects nationwide with a focus on engineering, construction management, environmental services, “green” energy initiatives, and program/project management support.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10346121.htm