New Texas Defensive Driving Course Will Make 2013 Safer With Mobile, Wireless Product From WirelessDefensiveDriving.com

The roads can be safer when the drivers are educated in defensive driving. In 2013 there is a new way to take defensive driving in Texas that will help drivers make the right choices when on the road. WireleDefensiveDriving.com has just launched a new version of the defensive driving course.

The New Year brings good news for Texas motorists. Wirelessdefensivedriving.com launched a new online defensive driving course to help drivers in Texas be more careful while driving and become safer drivers . Their new Texas defensive driving course is fully mobile and was built from the ground up to be portable and convenient in today's busy schedules.

With this new defensive driving course, Texans will no longer have to sit in front of a computer but can take the course on the road with them while trying to get through their busy day. Kyle Collins, the founder of WirelessDefensiveDriving.com also created a previous milestone achievement, more than a decade ago, when he opened the very first, T.E.A. approved, online defensive driving school in Texas.

"Back in 1998 our game changing course freed people from having to spend weekends in a classroom," says Mr. Collins, "now we have freed people from having to sit in front of any computer, anywhere."

The course is composed of a series of podcasts and vidcasts that, once downloaded, the user can watch at their leisure even without an Internet connection. Also the defensive driving course material is available with an active connection from services like YouTube. The course is fully approved for the entire State of Texas by the Texas Education Agency, just like any other defensive driving course.

Texans can refresh and remind themselves what it is to be a cautious driver by reviewing the course material. They can share that information with their loved ones, kids, spouses and anyone they think could benefit from it by using the site's social media links (facebook.com/WirelessDefensiveDriving, twitter.com/Defense_Driving). The podcasts are informative and with a touch of humor through out the course, making the information presented easier to remember and to be applied in the listeners' every day driving.

Drivers can obtain more information about this Texas defensive driving course by visiting WirelessDefensiveDriving.com.

-----

WirelessDefensiveDriving.com

5470 West Lovers Lane

Dallas, TX 75209

888-925-9501

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prwebmobile-defensive-driving/online-texas/prweb10342130.htm