Wohl Associates Increases Their Inventory with New Pre-Owned Stainless Steel Tanks & Kettles

Wohl Associates announces new inventory of pre-owned stainless steel tanks and kettles. All stainless steel kettles and tanks are inspected and guaranteed to be in working condition for purchase.

Wohl Associates, a family-owned and operated business for 40 years, announces they have increased their inventory of pre-owned stainless steel tanks and kettles. They constantly invest in their inventory to ensure they have the largest selection of used equipment for the food, pharmaceutical, cosmetic and chemical industries.

One new item is a set of six Super Chef Stainless Steel 10 Gallon Insulated tanks. These food and beverage containers are a practical and useful customer favorite. These insulated tanks measure 14” in diameter by 18” in depth. They were last used as food and beverage containers and are manufactured by Super Chef. These stainless steel kettles work well in restaurants for storing hot liquids, cold liquids and marinades.

Their stainless steel kettles are all top quality machines manufactured by the leading brands in the industry. Each used tank is inspected by Wohl Associates before being added to their inventory. They currently offer 103 different pre-owned tanks and kettles and constantly add new products as they are purchased.

With new inventory being added daily, Wohl Associates is renown in the industry as the leading dealer of used machinery and pre-owned equipment. They have earned the reputation as the trusted leader offering quality equipment, exceptional customer service and have a vast knowledge in the used processing and packaging machinery industries.

For customers who have an existing line of equipment and need to assess the value of those machines, Wohl also provides appraisals. Their appraisals can be for one piece of equipment up to a complete line or even the real estate. These appraisals are commonly needed by companies for additional equity financing, buyouts or insurance purposes.

About the Company:

Wohl Associates has been a family-owned and operated business for over 40 years. Wohl Associates has earned a reputation as a trusted leader offering quality equipment, expert customer service and invaluable knowledge in the pre-owned packaging and processing machinery industries. They take pride in maintaining long-standing relationships with customers. They recognize the need to treat each customer on an individual basis and customers are provided the highest level of service.



